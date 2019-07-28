Members of the New Braunfels Area Quilt Guild has awarded $6,500 in scholarships to graduates of area high schools.
Scholarship recipients are Simon Barker of New Braunfels High School, who plans to attend The University of Texas at Austin to study biology; Ava Weissgarber of Smithson Valley High School, who plans to attend the University of North Texas to study fashion design; and Emily Becker of Canyon High School, who plans to attend Texas A&M University to study biomedical science.
Members of the Guild’s scholarship committee for 2019 are Nancy Evans Hanley, chairperson; Pat Walters and Tracy Donnell.
The 195-member NBAQG is a not-for-profit corporation. Its stated goals are to foster appreciation of quilts and the art of quilting among both quilters and the public; to increase the knowledge of traditional and contemporary techniques of quilting and to provide an encouraging environment in which quilters can practice and exchange ideas; and to educate the public as to the significance and history of quilting as an art form as well as an ongoing craft.
President of NBAQG is Sherry Lambrecht. For more information about the Guild, go to the website www.newbraunfelsareaquiltguild.org. The Guild meets the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, and new members are welcome.
