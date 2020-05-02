NBISD Administration has selected Chris J. Smith as the new principal for New Braunfels High School for the 2020-2021 School year. He will fill the vacancy created by the promotion of the current principal, Kara Bock, who will become the new Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for NBISD. The transition of positions will officially take place on July 1 with the start of the new fiscal year.
Smith has been an educator for the past 24 years and began his teaching career at New Braunfels High School teaching World Geography and World History and also completed his student teaching at NBHS.
“I am thrilled to be back as a member of the Unicorn family,” said Smith. “I learned a long time ago that New Braunfels High School and this community are special. The lessons I learned from the Unicorn Community shaped me as an educator.”
After working three years at NBHS, he worked as a teacher and curriculum facilitator in Keller ISD before becoming an assistant principal at the secondary level in Keller ISD. He returned to the New Braunfels area in 2005 to serve as the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Smithson Valley High School. In 2010, he became the principal at Spring Branch Middle School, a post he currently holds.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Geography from Southwest Texas State (now Texas State University) and his Masters of Education from the University of North Texas. He earned his superintendent certification from Sam Houston State University in 2014 and also holds a principal certification (EC-12) and a certification for both secondary history and secondary geography for grades 6th-12th.
His past honors include being named the Comal ISD PTA Council Principal of the Year in 2016-2017, a Texas Christian University Leadership Lyceum attendee and a graduate of the Texas Association of School Administrators Transformational Leadership Academy.
Mr. Smith and his wife, Tori, will celebrate 19 years of marriage later this year and they have two daughters, Olivia (16) and Presley (14).
