Home alone (together!)

With schools closed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, moms, dads and guardians are faced with the shared challenge of keeping youngsters entertained and learning. It’s hard on everyone involved.
We at the Herald-Zeitung saw an opportunity to help readers swap ideas and provide moral support as they navigate uncharted waters.
We asked on Facebook: How are you keeping your kiddos occupied during these days at home?
What follows are some of the many excellent — and sometimes humorous — suggestions we received. To see more, visit us at www.facebook.com/NewBraunfelsHZ/.
Thank you to all who joined the conversation!
Awesome idea! We setup a new classroom / office at home. Setup new storage containers and hung our college diplomas next to their school certificates to make it their room too. It was fun.
-— Daniel Castillo
They will do their regular assigned work from their teacher, then we’ll do specials.
Monday is Film history - learn about a genre and watch a classic movie and discuss
Tuesday is Art history - learning about an artist and doing art in their style
Wednesday is music appreciation - learning about a musician and listening to their music.
Thursday is cooking
Friday - take a break. This all sounds good, I hope I can keep it up!! LOL
It might end up being, what can we create in Minecraft today and stop action Lego movies.
— Allison Schreiber
The Louvre is doing virtual tours.
— JeffLezli Thompson
As I drove through Landa Park I saw parents and kids fishing together. What a great way to spend some outdoor time.
— Leslie Gibbeson Dey
If anyone needs some fun ideas our office will be putting out videos with contests on the Facebook page!
— Comal County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
Zoos around the country are also providing video feeds/lessons. Check the Cincinnati, Dallas, and Atlanta Zoos
— Frederick Carney
We have done school work, kids Zumba, scavenger hunts, arts n crafts, this weekend we will be making our own kingdom out of shoe boxes and toilet paper rolls as well as a shield. We spend free time collecting stuff to make our kingdom with so It helps excite them
— Shaina Groszek
I am saving empty canned goods, toilet paper roll, boxes whatever we would normally throw in the trash i’m saving them for creative hour — search online what we can make out of them
— Angela Guardiola Keller
My grandkids always liked to go exploring in my backyard when I had a home with a large lawn. I have fond memories of my two oldest grandchildren collecting doodle bugs and lady bugs anything outdoors. My granddaughter also liked playing school and used the wooden fence as her chalkboard. A trip to the park for a walk, or watch the ducks and observe other wildlife...collect feathers, or neat rocks to bring home and paint
— Yvonne Johnson
Everyday each kid is learning to cook a new meal. We have had designated movies... yesterday was Lord of the Flies. Today is Diary of Anne Frank. We are doing some math and learning by helping each other with what our strong suits are.
— Jennifer Mabee
Geography is a subject that is vital to good citizenship and understanding of the world. It is also easy to teach. If you have a map of the U.S./North America or a world map, teach your kids the continents, countries, states, capitals, what languages are spoken and main products of each nation. Kids don’t get nearly enough geography in school.
— Frederick Carney
Try teaching them how to read the various types of maps that show the spread of the virus — or as we say in teacher talk, make it a teachable moment.
— Melanie Schulze
We have a routine. My middle schooler is not a morning person. So I wake her at 8:30, she takes a shower, we eat breakfast. By this time it is almost 10. She is legit a sloth. The we do 3 hours of school work (reading for 1 hour, prodigy for 1 hour, then 39 minutes of science and 30 minutes of social studies) then we break for lunch. Then I give a chore of some sort to do like clean her room, poopey scoop, bathe the dogs etc. Then she has free time. By this time she is so tired of me she runs and hides.
— Renae Ryburn
Well my in-laws had a couple kids from the neighborhood knock and ask if they could pull weeds! They did and got some money too! I think that’s great!!!
— Brianne Castle
Here’s another idea. Teach your kids two or three words a day and have the whole family use them over and over. It takes 75 uses for a child to really learn a new word and make it his/her own. Have them use the words in sentences or write paragraphs with them. Have them print the words and color them with designs like the kiddos would do in an art project or in a coloring book. At the end of the week, total up the words and see who can spell them and recite their meanings. If you have crosswords from a book or newspaper or perhaps online, use those also to teach new words.
— Frederick Carney
My kids have already learned 2-3 new words, as we are on day 3 of them driving me nuts.
— Kelly-Lynn ONeal
We are doing long put off household maintenance and doing long promised projects. Sewing items left in a pile for too long, sorting through cabinets and closets and decluttering. Cleaning the garage. Painting the walls.
If 8 people want to come help ????? Keeping it at 10 or less.
— Llan S Allen
I have seen a lot of really cool things people are doing with their kids. What is not cool is a gathering of tons of kids and parents at our community playground. Plz Plz just because kids have very low risk and young parents low risk don’t endanger our older population and keep social distance. Thanks a bunch young parents. We will repay you if ever there is a deadly virus that only affects young children.
— Nathali Dilmen Barlas
Duct tape, and very strong cable ties. If that doesn’t work, then I will bring out the cattle prods.
— Jason Roesler
My kids are grown but I think it would be a great opportunity to teach life skills: cooking, laundry, car repair, banking, cleaning, budgeting, yard work, basic home repair, ironing, basic sewing skills etc
— Melani Neel
We ordered a set of jacks and marbles to teach our grandkids some “old school” games. Also have a tetherball set coming for outdoor play.
— Dorothea Dorie Althauser
I am teaching my daughter how to plant seeds to grow a garden, how to harvest ready plants, and identifying different plants on our property.
— Heather Beaudette
Go to the Dollar Tree and get some sidewalk chalk, coloring books, and word search books. Just think back to our childhoods everyone :)
— Heather Schmotzer
My Mom NEVER struggled to keep me entertained. I either did that myself or she would have a job for me that I most likely would not enjoy. LOL
— Barbara Phelps
If they’re older, teach them something to do around the house — like how to cook a family recipe from start to finish so they can make it later in the week
— Stacie Vargas
I’m continuing to teach my 7 year old to cook. He’s asked twice already to make homemade tortillas this week. He helps with every meal made throughout the day.
— Michelle Saenz
We have worked on reading word families, identifying numbers, gone on a nature walk, and painted with wildflowers as our paint brushes. (3 yo and 5 yo)
— Brandy Coppedge
Today we made cards to drop off to nursing homes because they are not able to have visitors at this time
— Nikki Andrews
YouTube yoga
Walks around the neighborhood (still practicing social distancing)
Baking (learning fractions!!!)
— Amanda Mattingly Carr
A group of teachers and I created a Facebook page, Social-Distance Avengers, to try and help kids who are struggling with class work. If kids get stuck, you can post to the page and one of the teachers we’ve gathered will try and help, or put you in touch with a teacher who can.
— Lizz Daniels
I think everyone will have new found respect for teachers and agree they are paid way too little!
— Liz Byland
Free ABC Mouse and Adventure Academy (use code: SCHOOL7771 )
— Amanda Mattingly Carr
Bringing them to work for some on the job training.
— Denise Kerstetter
We are watching movies that involve a lesson of some sort, then having our kiddo write a report about the movie and what she learned
— Justin Green
Going on a scavenger hunt to get them outside!
— Lindsay Morrison Martin
Khan Academy and Typing.com
— Jeanette Vela
Today we listened to Motown.
— Tangra Skarda
Lord of the Flies, the strong will survive.
— Wes Short
I taught mine how to rake leaves today.
— Aubrey Westbrook
