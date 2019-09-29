Circle Arts Theatre presents, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time,” a play by Simon Stephens based on the popular novel (of the same name) by Mark Haddon. This award-winning play takes place in London and is the story of Christopher, a 15-year-old boy with an extraordinary mind. While he is brilliant with mathematics, he is less skilled socially. He is challenged by what is presumed to be autism, which makes it difficult to interpret situations in everyday life. When a neighborhood dog is killed, he meticulously puts the pieces together to figure out who was responsible.
Robin Williams directs Colby Kloehr as Christopher, Mary Otto as Siobhan, George Kendall as Ed, and Molly Poorboy as Judy. They are supported by Leigh Williams, Bronson Lassetter, Zach Ienatsch, Jennifer Heitmeyer, Carol Bissett and Laila Clark.
Circle Arts Theatre strives to provide live theatre from multiple genres. This show takes a step outside the mainstream with a dynamic ensemble portraying inanimate objects as well as their characters. It is dramatic and personal, choreographed carefully without music to create an energy that will keep the audience in suspense until the culprit is revealed. The director intends for the audience to see the world through Christopher’s eyes in this artful piece. For character development, several consultants were called upon to educate the cast about autism.
• Opening night Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. Come for the show, stay for champagne and refreshments and a meet and greet with the cast.
• Pay What You Can on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. There will be 30 tickets at the box office available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have not been in the audience before, this is a great day to try it out!
• Show runs Oct. 4 - 13
• Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.
• Sundays at 2 p.m.
• All Tickets are $22
• Tickets available online at www.circleartstheatre.org and at The Crossing (322 W. San Antonio Street.)
Circle Arts Theatre is New Braunfels’ community theatre located in Landa Park, near downtown. A 501c3 nonprofit organization, it is in its 51st season. Talented locals rehearse for four weeks, sometimes learning a completely new talent, to present a professional grade show. The theatre offers singers, dancers, actors and musicians an opportunity to exercise their creative talents, and also an educational opportunity for children — with classes after school, and summer camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.