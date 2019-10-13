The Stephen and Mary Birch Texas Theater will host “A Salute To Conway Twitty And Loretta Lynn” with Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty and special guests Dottsy and Kaye Tolson on Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Seguin. The shows will begin at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and admission is $20. per person pre-sale. Tickets are now on sale at Gift & Gourmet, Keepers, the Seguin Chamber of Commerce, by calling (830) 372-6168 or on-line at www.thetexas.org. Tickets at the door will be $25 per person.
Tayla Lynn grew up in the heart of Tennessee and started singing with her grandmother at an early age. Her father, Ernie, played guitar in Loretta’s band and her home was full of music.
“I can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in the wings in some town somewhere, watching my memaw and my daddy on stage,” she recalled.
Touring with Loretta opened the door to her record deal with the trio, Stealing Angels. The girls toured the country, sang for troops in Iraq/Kuwait and made a record with Paul Worley (Dixie Chicks, Lady Antebellum, Sara Evans). Their songs “He Better Be Dead” and “Paper Heart” both made the Billboard chart. Tayla signed with indie label London Tone Music in 2016 and her next project is a solo album that will reflect Tayla’s personal journey over the last few years. As she began to reflect on the heartache and joy she’s experienced songs began to flow. With her aunt Patsy Lynn at the producing helm, this is sure to be not only a family affair, but also an album reflecting the roots that have kept Tayla strong through the storms of life.
In addition to her musical endeavors, Tayla is also stepping in to film and television opportunities. She wrapped her first film as the leading role in a faith based film directed by Mark Nicolosi. Tayla and her husband, Jon, recently purchased 30 acres connected to the Loretta Lynn Dude Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. where they are raising their two sons, Tru Diamon and Scout Michael. She is embracing this season and her writing reflects her newfound contentment. Tayla just signed a recording contract with Heart of Texas Records and is working on a tribute album to her grandmother to be released in 2020.
Tre Twitty, the son of Michael Twitty and the grandson of the late Conway Twitty, is a remarkable young talent. When you combine dark hair, enticing soft blue eyes, a gentle smile and a wonderful personality with two generations of hit song makers, you have a talented rising star. Tre was born in Nashville in 1976. In 1981, he moved to Moon Lake, Miss., the same area in which his father and grandfather were raised. He attended grade school in Helena and high school in Hattiesburg. He was very active in all sports including basketball, football and baseball.
After high school, he spent a year of trying to decide what he wanted out of life before finally joining the Air Force. During his time in service, he traveled the world. He trained and served on one of the highest levels of Honor Guard that the Air Force has. Tre was discharged in August of 2000 after four years of service. Soon after that, he found himself back in Nashville and on the road at one of his father’s shows. His father asked him to come up and sing a song one night for fun. Tre chose to sing “The Rose” and with his “Poppy’s” (Conway’s) growl and same great voice, he drove the crowd wild.
Since then he has been traveling with his dad on the road around the world with the powerful “Memories of Conway” show. It only took that one show for Tre to know what he wanted in life and that was a chance in the music business and a shot at the top.
Tre will be performing some of his grandfather’s biggest hits, including “Hello Darlin,” “Slow Hand,” “This Time I’ve Hurt Her More Than She Loves Me” and some of the Loretta and Conway duets with Tayla.
Seguin native Dottsy had numerous hit records on RCA including “I’ll Be Your San Antone Rose,” “We Still Sing Love Songs In Texas,” “Tryin To Satisfy You,” “After Sweet Memories Play Born To Loose Again” and “Storms Never Last.” She toured all over the world and made several appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. She is now working with Heart of Texas Records and released her first album in a number of years. Meet Me In Texas has received rave reviews all over the world. She followed that project with her current album Texas Sensation.
Kaye Tolson has been playing bass and singing since her teenage years. Her latest project is a CD titled Share My World. Recorded at the Heart of Texas Recording Studios, Tolson combined some of her favorite country and gospel songs, as well as a duet with Justin Trevino. Tolson plays bass on the Heart of Texas Roadshows.
