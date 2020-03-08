The Smithson Valley High School freshman cheer team became national champions after taking first place in the NCA Senior & Junior High School National Championship on Feb. 1-2, in Dallas.
In fact, the team of 14 ninth grade athletes, came from behind to take the lead at the championship.
“At NCA Nationals, teams must perform the same routine twice, once on Saturday and once on Sunday,” explained SVHS Head Cheer Coach Kristen Charlesworth. “The overall score is 25 percent of the day one score and 75 percent of the day two score. After day one, the freshman team was in last place and the varsity team was in fifth. We reworked elements of both routines Saturday night, and the freshman team moved to first place, and the varsity team moved to fourth.”
The SVHS freshman team coach, Darla Docekal, was not surprised by the team’s determination. She had been watching each member work hard throughout the season.
“This group has always stayed positive, worked hard and never gave up on each other,” Docekal said. “They remained diligent and fought for a perfect final performance.”
The SVHS freshman team consists of Tatum Esp, Abby Friesenhahn, Kylie Givens, Taylor Givens, Kaylee Hohensee, Brooke Hutzler, Emma Johnson, Isabella Martinez, Cameron Massie, Railynn McCumber, Alyssa Pena, Landry Poss, Penelope Reynolds and Ashley Vinson.
Other Comal ISD teams which competed at the NCA National Championships were the Canyon High School varsity team which came in second overall in its category of small varsity game day; the Danville Middle School team came in sixth overall in the Junior High Game Day division; and the Pieper Ranch Middle School team came in eighth overall in the same division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.