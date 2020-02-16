The New Braunfels chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas and the Plant Haus Nursery, at 956 North Walnut Ave. in New Braunfels, are beginning a new partnership aimed at educating the public about the benefits of growing native Texas plants. The partnership is part of a statewide program called NICE – Natives Improve and Conserve Environments. Nurseries and NPSOT chapters work together to bring more natives into local landscapes, benefitting wildlife and the environment.
Longtime NB residents know that Plant Haus is a fixture in New Braunfels. Wes Pacharzina’s father, Bob, started the business in his back yard in the mid-1970’s. After cultivating greenhouses and gifting friends as a hobby, he opened the first Plant Haus around 1977. Wes later joined his dad in the business and still runs it today.
The Native Plant Society’s mission is to promote research, conservation and utilization of native plants and plant habitats of Texas through education, outreach and example. The organization was founded at the state level in 1981. The New Braunfels chapter is just one year old, and this is their first season in the NICE program.
The focus of the program this spring at Plant Haus will be four native plants: Texas Redbud tree, Crossvine, Barbados Cherry shrub, and Wooly Stemodia ground cover. These four plants will be available throughout the spring at Plant Haus. In addition, the NPSOT chapter is providing detailed care cards for each plant, instructing customers on the proper planting and care of the plants.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., the NPSOT chapter members will be available at Plant Haus to answer questions about native plants. There will also be two short talks. At 10 a.m., the topic will be, “Why Plant Natives?” and at 11 a.m., the four focus plants will be discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.