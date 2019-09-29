“Where are they?” “Don’t you ever wonder where everybody is?” “But where is everybody?”
No one knows the exact quote, a lunchtime question made by physicist Enrico Fermi in the summer of 1950 to his friends and colleagues Edward Teller, Herbert York, and Emil Konopinski. He was expressing dismay at the UFO craze and speculation over the prospect of extraterrestrials having visited Earth.
This was a scant 3 years since the Roswell “UFO incident” where a supposed extraterrestrial craft had crashed, and its inhabitants killed. While the Air Force neatly but unconvincingly explained away the details, there was still interest in space aliens. For about 30 years interest in the Roswell incident simmered lowly, but something happened in 1978 that brought renewed interest. Stanton Friedman, a nuclear physicist and author interviewed Jesse Marcel Jr., who as a child of 10 had been with his father, Major Jesse Marcel, and the team moving the Roswell crash debris to Fort Worth. According to Marcel Jr. his father described it as “not from this world,” rekindling interest in all thing’s UFO.
UFO flood gates opened, and we have been drowned in the ensuing gush. Seems everyone with a pencil, pen, typewriter, computer, tablet, whatever, has written a book, no, the definitive book on extraterrestrials. Fermi would still ask “where are they?” Show me the space aliens. All the “evidence” UFOlogists have amounts to a lot of blurry or shaky video and still images, plenty of firsthand abduction accounts, and hearsay. Kind of like Sasquatch/Bigfoot.
Have they been here? Are they here now? Are we them? How can we know?
I checked a few websites dedicated to the identification of extraterrestrials. Yes, in fact, there are many such forums, blogs and resources. And I thought supplement marketing was snake oil! These sites are way out there, even a little scary — some say we’re all aliens or hybrids, and some are bad. Hope I’m not a bad one.
SETI (the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) has been looking for signal patterns that might indicate intelligent extraterrestrial life — so far nothing to hang our hats on. It’s a tough job, planetary systems are light years away so any signal escaping into space will be sooo weak when it reaches Earth that it might be overpowered by background noise. Keep looking SETI.
There’s the challenge of distance. Oh yeah, and the speed of light limit. Our civilization isn’t advanced enough for practical interstellar travel
So, where are they? I’m thinking if we have been visited, we don’t know it. What if they’re here now? Get the identification charts and start pointing them out! Get the paranormal team with their “special” cameras and listening devices.
If extraterrestrials are that advanced, I suspect they can avoid detection, too.
What’s in the Sky?
Oct 2-5: After sunset; south-southwest: Watch the Moon grow and slide through Scorpius then Sagittarius, meeting up with Jupiter then Saturn along the way.
