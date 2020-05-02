It’s an exciting time! Oh yes we have to deal with the restrictions of the pandemic but we are the Lucky Ones. We’ve so much for which to look forward with all the exciting plans for the celebration of New Braunfels’ 175th Anniversary in the months ahead.
Along with our community’s Founders’ Day celebration every twenty-five years a memorial is given in remembrance of the occasion. The 175th anniversary’s memorial is two outstanding Gateway signs on IH35 welcoming travelers to New Braunfels.
In 1970 the Founding Families Memorial commemorated New Braunfels 125th anniversary. It is located on Landa Park Drive across from the Mill Race. The memorial is an example of fachwerk construction and holds two bronze plaques. One plaque lists the names of the 202 heads of families and single men who in 1845 founded New Braunfels. The other plaque explains fachwerk construction, a building technique that came with the pioneers from Germany. The memorial also contained a time capsule closed April 5, 1970 and opened this year, 2020.
We wrote about the fun of the 1995 Sesquicentennial in our last column. There was also the question of the Sesquicentennial memorial. Here is the answer: In the July 14, 1991, issue of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, an article entitled “Landmark” by Mark Warnken described the monument treasures in Landa Park. The then Parks and Recreation Director David Whatley added that there were monthly ranger-led tours of the monuments. Whatley also expressed a concern regarding the treasures because when monuments were gifted to the Park, additional funds were seldom given for their upkeep. This became all the more important, Whatley noted, because monument upkeep was often quite technical and consequently expensive.
The 1995 New Braunfels Sesquicentennial Committee decided the most fitting Sesquicentennial Memorial would be to restore the outstanding memorials that were already in existence. Bobbie Purdum was named chairman of the Historic Monument Restoration subcommittee with Chere Stratemann her vice-chairman. Also on the committee were Brenda Freeman, Iris Neffendorf, Roger Nuhn, Tom Purdum, and Paul Tadlock.
In Landa Park, a complete and much needed restoration of the then 57-year-old German Pioneer Monument was undertaken which included cleaning and sealing the polished granite pedestal and all the faces of the monument components. The ornate brass plaques on the five-sided granite pedestal were refreshed and sealed.
Landscape lights were added to accentuate the refurbished polished granite. At the Founders’ Oak site, all the plaques were cleaned and sealed and an additional plaque was added to commemorate the restoration.
The granite Texas Centennial obelisk was cleaned, sealed and landscaped. The Founding Families Memorial was cleaned. The stones, wood and plaques were sealed and new lighting installed. The Salt Petre Mine Monument was cleaned and sealed, as was the plaque at the World War II Memorial Tree.
There were also five restoration projects on the Main Plaza, one at the Civic Center, and two at Sophienburg. The total cost of the projects was $30,000. Donors and contractors for the projects were Andreas Taylor of American Graffiti, Robert Grothues of Art, Inc., Ramon Chapa, Sr. of Chapa Electric, Tandra Lyles of Locke Nurseries, and Harvey Ruppel of Ruppel Signs. Also contributing their skills and resources were the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, Billy Southwell of the Southwell Company, Harold R. Thomas, Paul Tadlock of Paul Tadlock Sculptor, and Bill Biggadike of John Watson Landscape Illumination.
An event for the rededication of historic monuments and plaques in the city of New Braunfels was held on May 30, 1997. The restorations were a meaningful tribute to the Founders, another tribute to those whose guiding principles included taking care of what they had:
“Was du ererbt von deinen vatern hast,
erwirb es um es zu besitzen.”
“What you have inherited from your fathers,
earn it, in order to possess it.”
— Goethe quote on the 1938 German Pioneer monument
