Especially now while we are struggling with the coronavirus, nonprofit organizations provide an immeasurable amount of help to those in need. This is the second of a series that highlights the largest of the Canyon Lake area’s nonprofits and what they have been doing recently.
Many people need help from time to time to help them restore their spirits, their health and sometimes keep their stomachs full.
Pilot Club of
Canyon Lake
As Suzanne Higgerson, president, explained, the Pilot Club of Canyon Lake’s mission is encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others.
“We help educate our community about brain health by holding bike rodeos at our local elementary schools and presenting 'Brain-minder' puppet shows at elementary, nursery school, day cares and young readers at Tye Preston Memorial Library,” she said. “We are supportive of traumatic brain injury survivors. In addition to supporting several adult TBI (traumatic brain injury) camps by providing scholarships to the campers, we volunteer as counselors at the TBI Camps.”
The group held its first local Fish Day last fall for local veteran TBI survivors. With COVID-19 concerns this year, the group does not plan to host a TBI Fish Camp this fall.
“Our Pilot club members visit two different New Braunfels Assisted Living Homes in New Braunfels each month to play Wii bowling with the residents,” Higgerson said. “We have found this to be very important in helping the residents with balance and brain health. We also volunteer at the New Life Home for Girls each month.”
Every summer, the Pilots are a part of the Tye Preston Summer Reading program.
“In fact, back in the ’70s, the Pilot Club actually started the Canyon Lake library,” Higgerson said. “Our members volunteer at the library, chamber of commerce, CRRC Food Pantry, Canine Classmates, Wreaths Across America, Alzheimer Walk, Crop Walk and where the need arises.”
The club also provides financial donations to other nonprofit organizations including CASA, Hope Hospice, Canine Classmates, Threads of Love, CRRC Food Pantry, and Wreaths Across America.
Shirley Skala and Diane Schaule of the group said their major fundraiser is the Spring Style Show held each year at the GVTC Auditorium. Contributors include apparel shops, The Crossing from New Braunfels and Choices and More from Spring Branch.
Some Historical Background
Pilot International was chartered on Oct. 18, 1921 in Macon, Georgia, U.S.A. by Elizabeth Leonard and 40 local businesswomen. The name “Pilot” was inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance.
Pilot Principles are Friendship and Service; motto is “True Course Ever;” colors are Green (life and vigor) and Gold (sincerity of purpose); and emblem is a riverboat pilot’s wheel with eight spokes.
The first Pilot president, Lucy B. Allen, was elected at the organization’s first convention in 1922.
Pearl Sparks of Florence, Alabama wrote the Pilot Code of Ethics. It was first presented in 1926 at the 5th Annual PI Convention held in Montgomery, Alabama with 69 Pilots attending.
In 1929, Pilot organized its first club west of the Mississippi, the Pilot Club of El Paso. In 1932 the 22nd Pilot Club was organized in Juarez, Mexico, making Pilot a true “international” organization.
Ruby Newhall, president of Pilot International in 1949, first envisioned Anchor Clubs, Pilot’s youth service organization arm.
By 1954 the number of Pilot members had increased to 9,900. Membership hit an all time high of 20,877 in 1985.
The first issue of The Pilot Log was published in January 1924. Early issues were single page bulletins containing club news. Pearl Sparks, author of the Pilot Code of Ethics, once served as editor of The Pilot Log (1927-28).
Pilot International Foundation (now the Pilot International Founders Fund) was established in 1975 to further Pilot’s humanitarian efforts. Since the Pilot International Founders Fund grant program began in 1977, nearly 1,500 grants totaling more than $1.5 million have been disbursed to Pilot Clubs.
For those that want to connect to Pilot Club, and to make the community a safer place for all, contact Suzanne Higgerson, President, Pilot Club of Canyon Lake, 2147 Sunset Ridge, Canyon Lake, TX 78133, or call 830-832-1513.
