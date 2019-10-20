New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.