Comal Independent School District is preparing to open its fourth high school, Davenport High, this coming fall, and is offering a one-time grandfather option to current Canyon High ninth and 10th grade students residing inside the DHS attendance boundaries. Students will have that opportunity between Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31.
Interested CHS students must complete the grandfather transfer form within this one-week time period in order to remain at CHS. Students who choose to stay at CHS will complete their high school years there.
In addition, current Danville Middle School eighth grade students with an older sibling who will attend CHS next school year are eligible to attend CHS.
The grandfather transfer form may be found on the district website at comalisd.org during the open time, Jan. 27-31.
Davenport High, located at 23255 FM 3009 just past Schoenthal Road in the Garden Ridge area, will open with grades ninth through 11th in August 2020. It maintains the same attendance boundaries as Danville Middle School, which includes Morningside Elementary and Garden Ridge Elementary.
Comal ISD offers a wide range of programs to its students, and students at DHS will have many academic, athletic, fine arts and career and technology programs from which to choose.
The DHS Wolves will offer a full slate of athletic choices in which to compete including cross country, golf, tennis, track and field, swimming and diving, cheer, baseball, basketball, football, soccer and volleyball. Additionally, all of these athletic programs will be offered at the varsity level for the 2020-21 school year with the exception of football and volleyball. Varsity volleyball will be available for the 2021-22 school year while varsity football will be available for the 2022-23 school year, per UIL regulations.
Students interested in fine arts will have a wide range from which to choose as well including dance, theatre, band, choir, orchestra and visual arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.