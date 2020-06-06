A Smithson Valley High School senior placed 12th in Texas for the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Speech Scholarship Competition, bringing his total amount of scholarship earned to $2,000.
Koby Suggs, who plans to attend Texas Tech University in the fall, placed first at the local level of this year’s Voice of Democracy contest which was sponsored by the Startz Memorial VFW Post 8800. His audio-essay submission went on to win first place in the district competition. This year’s theme was “What Makes America Great.”
While Suggs has a passion for writing novels and stories, he participated in numerous activities throughout high school including theater, FFA, football, speech and debate and firefighter training.
Recently, he self-published his first book through Barnes and Noble Press. Suggs wrote the book titled, The Ladder, when he was in eighth grade and has been waiting to turn 18 in order to publish it.
