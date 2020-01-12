Five students from the Comal Independent School District have been chosen for the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union’s Youth Ambassador Program, which will provide them with personal finance knowledge and skills as well as scholarship opportunities.
This marks RBFCU’s tenth year to offer the Youth Ambassador Program which is open to students in the San Antonio area between the ages of 16 and 22. The Comal ISD students chosen include Glori Newsome, a junior from Memorial Early College High School; Jada Rainbolt, a senior, and Donovan Stockwell, a junior, from Canyon Lake High School; and Colin Fuller, a junior, and Bella Tyler, a senior, from Smithson Valley High School.
The 2019-2020 ambassadors will attend seven meetings, participate in a RBFCU-sponsored community service event and create and present a group financial education presentation as part of the program. They will cover topics such as financial services, money management, identity theft, credit, investing, insurance, presentation skills and interviewing skills. The program goes through March 2020.
