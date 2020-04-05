This was the weekend scheduled for the Folkfest that simply gets better each year. It was wisely postponed until Oct. 17-18. As promised in our last column we’ll tell you more about it closer to the event.
Everything has its positives. The change of dates for Folkfest gives us another column to tell you more about our community’s unique Heritage Village at 1370 Church Hill Dr. that features the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture.
In your visit to the museum request a copy of the “Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture Visitor’s Guide,” (Photo on following page.) It’s yours for a $10 donation to the museum and well worth the price. It’s edited by Chere Stratemann, a long-time museum director and part of the initial docent training program.
Book resources for the booklet are: History of New Braunfels and Comal County, Texas, 1844-1946 by Oscar Haas, Tischlermeister Jahn by Donald L. Stover, and Texas Furniture by Lon Taylor and David Warren. Other resources include: “Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture Tour” by Docent Training Committee, “Personal Notes and Comments about the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture” by Bill Dillen, “The Andreas Breustedt House” by Carolyn Karbach Barry, “Heinrich Scholl, Jr.” by Agnes Scholl Stratemann, “Nan and Bill Dillen-a Biography” by Florine Yoehle and Carolyn Barry, “Biedermeier Furniture” by Jackie Heitcamp, “Andreas and Caroline Breustedt” by Edward Dedeke, and “The Reininger Log Cabin and Its History” by Margo Oberkampf Green.
With the above resources it becomes quite clear why the “Visitor’s Guide” to the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture is given accolades.
Another gem the Heritage Society/Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture has is a scrapbook kept yearly by docent Jackie Heitcamp since the beginning of the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture.
What a wonderful gift for historians, Heritage Society members, present and past museum docents, and all who appreciate the value of remembrances.
Museum docent Leslie Dey shared a 2016 publication by The Texas A & M University Press with us entitled The Material Culture of German Texans by Kenneth Hafertefe. We join her in recommending it.
And now back to the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture. The Museum Curator/ Executive Director of the Heritage Society, Justin Ball, wrote “The Stautzenberger Kleidershrank: A German Furniture Master on the Texas Frontier”. The article appeared in the “Local Legacies” section of the “Texas Heritage” magazine, Vol. 2, 2019.
In his well-written piece Justin explains the heritage of the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture reflects an early period of creative skill brought to Texas by artisan immigrants leaving a troubled German Confederacy.
Justin also reveals that among those immigrants was Franz Stautzenberger from the Duchy of Nassau where he was the “tishlermeister” meaning head carpenter. With his skills he served as the head carpenter for the Duke of Nassau. He was schooled in both the grand Empire style of furniture- making preferred by the aristocracy and the more functional and less ornate Biedermeier style favored by the middle class.
A further revelation by Justin is that following Stautzenberger’s arrival in Texas he no longer made furniture professionally but preferred to farm his land. After initially arriving in New Braunfels he settled just east of here near Clear Springs with his brother and his brother’s family. He did continue his carpentry creating pieces only for family members and close friends. An example of his Texas creations is a crown jewel in the museum’s collection that is a large kleidershrunk (armoire). Stautzenberger created it as a wedding gift for his nephew, a local blacksmith Nicholas Holtz. The wardrobe has elements of both 18th and 19th century Empire and Beidermeier styles in the design. It is constructed of black walnut with raised paneling on the doors. Mounted on bracketed feet it is crowned by a pierced galley around the top with acorn finials at the corners. The central cartouche is a hand carved crown that bears the owner’s initials (NH) and the year of the marriage (1860).
Justin concluded his article relating that the Stautzenberger kleidershrunk is among the extensive collection of Texas handmade furniture donated by conservationists Bill and Nan Dillen. The Dillens’ former home, a restored framed colonial fachwerk (half-timbered framed) farm house serves as the main gallery of the museum. The collection of early handmade furniture is evocative of German-American pioneer life in the Texas Hill Country.
We’re sure you agree Museum Curator Justin Ball had an excellent article and well-placed in “Texas Heritage” bringing together the creations of the past with the awareness of the present.
While Franz Stautzenberger has the second largest number of his exceptional handmade pieces in the museum collection, Johann Jahn has the largest. Tischlermeister Jahn by Donald L. Stover for the San Antonio Museum Association tells Jahn’s story. Examples of Jahn’s handmade furniture also can be found at Bayou Bend in Houston and the Witte Museum in San Antonio. There is now the seventh generation of Jahn descendents in New Braunfels. His great-grand-daughter Ruth Jahn Heitkamp just celebrated her 100th birthday.
Other creations of the German-Texan artisan pioneers from New Braunfels who trained in the “Old Country” and now have examples of their work in the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture are: John Wilhelm August Kleine, Heinrich Scholl, Heinrich Weichold, Friederich Wilhelm Tietze, and Schmidikin.
When you come for a tour of the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture you are welcomed by a well-trained museum docent. The docent introduces you to the beautiful Breustedt-Dillen colonial farm house (haus) built in 1858. While you tour the home the docent further introduces you to each cabinet maker whose work is in the collection of the Biedermeier furnishings (with occasional touches of the Empire style). In addition to the cabinetmakers’ stories, you learn about the Breustedt family, and Nan and Bill Dillen. This is all interwoven with the history of early New Braunfels and the life of the German Texan Hill Country pioneer.
Also on the Heritage Village site there is the 1847 built Reininger log cabin, the cabinet shop and appropriate tools, plus the handcrafted child-size covered wagons in the center barn designed and created by Albert Sadue.
Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture docents are: Lori and Ron Campbell, Leslie Dey, Erna Dietert, Linda Dietert, Phyllis Fields, Connie Green, Jackie Heitkamp, Pam Henderson, Mike Luft, Frances Marquis, Judy Millard, Diane Moltz, Karen Rayfield, and Helgard-Suhr-Hollis. (Jackie Heitkamp and Helgard-Suhr-Hollis were in the initial training program in 1984 and have remained active docents through the years). Linda Goebel is Docent Chairman and Justin Ball is Museum Curator. The Heritage Society that is responsible for the property in Heritage Village as well as Kindermasken parade and Folkfest has Kay Schumann Reneau heading its Board. Justin Ball is the Executive Director of the Heritage Society of New Braunfels.
Our heartfelt thanks to each of you for the history you preserve, maintain, and share.
The historically significant and intriguing Folkfest is scheduled for Oct. 17-18. You don’t want to miss it. Kindermasken parade is being re-scheduled. Be certain your children or grandchildren or good friends- whatever the connection might be have the joy of Kindermasken parade, the oldest event of its kind in Texas. This year the “after parade events” are once again in Landa Park. (The Heritage Society sponsors both Folkfest and Kindermasken.) To their credit they began a tradition (Folkfest) and continued a tradition (Kindermasken.)
In the meantime when we can get “on the road again” plan a visit to the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture. You are in for a meaningful experience. For more information call 830-629-6504. One last thing, if you want an interesting learning experience inquire about the “docent program” at the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture.
We thank Jackie Heitkamp, Leslie Dey and Justin Ball for their contribution to this column.
