“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
— Fred Rogers
Send your stories of people helping others in the community to planner@nbtxhz.com.
I feel Bob Wilson owner at Billy's Ice House in New Braunfels should be mentioned as one of the great helpers. Not only for what he does for the community on a consistent basis, but stepping up to help others in need during these trying times the Corona Virus, as the folks of our community enduring uncertainties.
Mr. Wilson made a post public March 22, 2020 on his business page for Billy's Ice stating the following offering his assistance:
“If you are an industry worker, musician or anyone who is worried about having food to eat during this tough time please text me at 830-708-4061. Please text as 1) I HATE talking on the phone and 2) it’s easier to keep it organized this way. I plan to have a truck deliver on Tuesday and would love to help as many as I can. Don’t be shy and I promise to get as much as I can! Love and good health to all! PS I stole @kelliestarwars picture because that is the Billys family and you all are part of it!"
A photo of him and his crew is enclosed.
Bob Wilson has to be one of the most generous kind hearted people in the world.
He has stood up and helped countless times whenever someone in the community is in need. He and the music family of New Braunfels have pulled together and raised so much to help those in and around out town. It would be nice if our community recognizes him for all that he does.
Thank you sincerely,
Rhonda Redbird
