Christina Casas-Moreno, a resident of New Braunfels and a graduate of Texas State University, was recently selected as a top 10 finalist in the SPARK Employee Innovation Challenge in Austin.
As a registered nurse pushing forward to create new innovations that shape the future of our healthcare, Casas-Moreno focuses on serving her community through local activation that encompass women’s health and being a strong voice on mental health and wellbeing. The top 10 ideas will be presented to Executive Management in St. Louis on Feb. 17.
While in St. Louis, Casas-Moreno will have the opportunity to be chosen to participate in a project to further study her idea on mental health. She will be attending several events during a two-day event to Centene’s corporate headquarter. The itinerary consists of a meet and greet with Michael Neidorff-Chairman, President and CEO, David Thomas-Executive Vice President, Markets among other executive leaders.
Casas-Moreno will also be attending a SPARK Award ceremony and dinner along with a televised presentation at an All-Employee meeting broadcasted across the Centene company. Casas-Moreno is one of four women that have been selected and she is honored to be instilling inspiration and principles of self-determination and confidence in women, empowering and supporting minority women in healthcare and businesses. Casas-Moreno is supported by her husband Agustin Moreno, and their three children, Miguel, Nathaniel and Nayeli.
Centene is on Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the second consecutive year, including ranking No. 2 in the Insurance and Managed Care industry category.
