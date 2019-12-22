The final shoot of the year of the oldest shooting club in America is now complete. Last Sunday was the Family Prize Shoot where 30 competitors had a great time. Here are the big winners of the day.
Clifford Dietz is the club’s most experienced shooter. Dietz, who is within weeks of his 86th birthday, shot the highest score of his life to win the Standing Rest Competition with a score of 249 — 1 point shy of a perfect score.
The Ehrenscheibe target, also know as a Honor or King target is shot off hand, 1 shot by each competitor. This beautiful target was hand painted by Kathleen Clendennen and won by Eric Williams. Tom Clendennen designed this Ehrenscheibe. It is an adaptation of the Braunfels Wappen, coat of arms, one of several similar designs indicating lands controlled by Prince Karl von Solms-Braunfels’ family. The Braunfels Wappen is bisected by a simple black belt and lacks the aiming point which has been added to this target.
This Wappen was chosen in honor of the 170th anniversary of the founding of the New Braunfels Schuetzen Verein and the 175th anniversary of the founding of the city of New Braunfels coming in 2020. There was a large number of great shots competing for this trophy.
The club also has a Offhand and Rest trophy that is won by the high overall average score for the year. This year both trophies were won by Scott McCash.
The match was concluded with a potluck dinner topped off by BBQ brisket cooked by award winning pit master Charlie Wimberley. Go to www.nbsv.org to see the club’s 2020 schedule, which will be posted in February. New shooters are welcome to participate in this time honored tradition of 170 years in the making here in New Braunfels.
