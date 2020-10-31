NBISD’s Child Nutrition Department was recently notified by the Texas Department of Agriculture that a waiver has been granted allowing students to receive free school meals until June 2021.
Students may enjoy breakfast and lunch at no charge, whether they dine on campus or pick-up curbside meals as a remote learner. Free meals will only include the normal offering on the menu that is served through the cafeteria line. Students dining on campus may elect to purchase al la carte items or additional items at normal pricing. All meals will be served through the cafeteria line for students dining on campus.
