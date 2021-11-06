One of the bedrock tenants of cosmology is our universe being smooth. In other words, it pretty much is the same in terms of matter distribution and density everywhere when observed on a large scale (billions of light years). Of course, on smaller scales our universe looks lumpy but big picture it is supposed to be pretty much a Vitamix puree.
Enter the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, enabled by generous help from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. With operations commencing in 2000, the Sloan survey uses three telescopes, two at Apache Point, New Mexico, and one in northern Chile. Their mission is to improve the accuracy of cosmological measurements and map large- and small-scale structure in our universe. It’s within this context that something funny was found. Maybe it’s not so funny as it seems to contradict that basic tenant I referred to above.
Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
