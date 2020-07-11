Comal Independent School District Superintendent Andrew Kim was elected chair of the Texas School Safety Center Board of Directors recently during the board’s virtual meeting. Kim was first appointed to the board by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2017 and reappointed in 2019.
The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) is a research center at Texas State University which is tasked in Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code and the Governor’s Homeland Security Strategic Plan with key school safety initiatives and mandates. Specifically, the TxSSC serves as a clearinghouse for the dissemination of safety and security information through research, training and technical assistance for K-12 schools and junior colleges throughout the state of Texas.
