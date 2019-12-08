Let’s get medieval. Alchemy, a prescientific discipline originating in Greco-Roman Egypt was practiced with the intent of transmutation, turning base metal such as lead into gold. Gold was the ultimate state of purity and longevity. However, the concept depended on a substance called philosopher’s stone, and no one seemed to have the correct formula. While the processes ultimately failed to produce gold, they did produce highly purified metals, and some alloys including brass. Fake gold anyone?
Let’s get real. Elements are not changed into other elements by cooking them for days and adding sulfur, mercury, or other essential “elements.” Changing lead into gold requires changes at the subatomic level and that requires a lot more energy than is offered by glowing coals. A lot more!
Enter stars. Stars are accumulations of hydrogen and helium so compressed by gravity that hydrogen protons fuse with other hydrogen protons, producing energy (E=mc2) and helium. The energy produced by fusion keeps stars from collapsing, and a star’s inertial mass/gravity keeps it from blowing apart. A pretty nice arrangement, especially for us as we travel around our star, the Sun.
Fortunately for us, the Sun is a smallish star and churns out energy steadily and uniformly. The alchemy going on there for the next several billion years will only involve fusing hydrogen into helium. Once its hydrogen has reached a low enough level, hydrogen fusion will slow, and gravity prevails, compressing the core until helium nuclei begin to fuse into carbon. This is the end of the alchemy road for stars like our Sun. There isn’t enough gravity to start carbon fusion, but gravity squeezes enough to produce an Earth sized dense ball of carbon atoms, held up by electron degeneracy. Our sun will then be a white dwarf, no fusion but white hot, and its radiation causing the gaseous shells around it to fluoresce. A planetary nebula.
In stars greater than 8 times the mass of our Sun alchemy continues past carbon, all the way to iron. Iron is unique. It is so stable that to make iron atoms fuse requires more energy than is produced by fusion! That’s a lot of energy and a losing proposition (negative net energy), so iron will not fuse even in stars way more massive than eight times the Sun’s mass. Don’t even think about lead. Fusion alchemy, even in massive stars, cannot turn lead into gold. But that’s not the end of the story.
The iron core, while unable to fuse, gets such a squeeze by gravity that depending on its mass either becomes a type II supernova and subsequent neutron star, or maybe a black hole. Either way, this alchemy makes the heavy elements including gold. But not from lead, from iron.
What’s in the Sky?
Dec. 14; after 1 a.m. and then evening; east: The Geminid meteor shower peaks during daylight hours so look for it before and after. Unfortunately, a bright Moon interferes.
