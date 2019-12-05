Wassailfest takes place tonight in our beautiful downtown and it’s one of the most popular holiday events in our city.
Tonight there’s a special treat in store for you Wassailers and its name is Wade Bowen.
That’s right, our own Wade Bowen will perform a holiday themed concert at 8:30 p.m. on the Shiner Beer stage located by Muck & Fuss at the corner of San Antonio and Market streets.
Proceeds from a concession stand operated by the New Braunfels Downtown Association near the stage will be donated to the non-profit organizations who lost their fundraising booths in the Marktplatz fire at Wurstfest.
If you can’t make it to the concert, you can stream it on Wade’s Facebook page.
Viewers will have the option to make donations directly to the Bowen Family Foundation for distribution to these charities.
Bowen just released a Christmas album entitled Twelve Twenty-Five and can’t wait to perform these songs for his hometown crowd.
“I love living in New Braunfels,” Wade stated in a press release announcing the concert, “and have enjoyed many years of attending Wurstfest and love what it does for our community. I was heartbroken watching the recent fire destroy the building that housed so much good.”
This is the first of what I bet will be many benefits for these non-profit organizations so please make plans to go see Wade play songs from his new Christmas album.
Spend some money at the concession bar and help support some very worthy groups, it’s what we do in our hometown.
Willie Nelson is on the road to New Braunfels
If you saw the CMA Awards a few weeks ago you may have noticed that Willie Nelson seemed to have some breathing problems while singing a duet with fellow Texan Kacey Musgraves.
In the days following his performance, social media ran wild with rumors that Willie was in poor health and would be retiring soon.
In typical Willie fashion, he simply got back on his bus and went back on the road.
Reports poured in from fans at his shows that followed the CMAs and those reports were good.
Willie was fine, he just had a bad night, he’s 86 years old ,so give the guy a break.
How many men this age can still play 200 shows a year and release at least two albums a year? I only know of one and that’s Willie Nelson.
So, on Friday morning at 10 a.m. you can purchase tickets to see Willie at his annual shows at Whitewater Amphitheater.
The two shows will take place on April 17 and 18 and Texas boy Pat Green will open both shows.
You can get your tickets online at Whitewaterrocks.com.
Shane Smith & the Saints survive a major bus fire
Shane Smith & the Saints are one of the most popular new bands on the Americana scene. They are making fans all across America and these fans are extremely passionate about the band. So, on Nov. 21, those fans were shocked to hear about a terrible bus fire that almost sidelined their favorite band.
The band is based out of Austin but their tour manager, Corey Dement, lives here in our city. As soon as I heard about the bus fire, I called Corey and instantly got his voice mail. When I finally got a hold of him I learned that he’d lost his phone, plus his wallet, wedding ring, laptop and clothes in the fire.
A few days later I was able to get the story about the incident and what happened next. They were about 10 miles north of Coleman, Texas on their way to a show at Cooks Garage in Lubbock. There is still no answer to the cause of the fire.
The back-lounge area filled up with smoke very quickly and once everyone realized what was happening, they barely had time to pull over and get off the bus. They ran off the bus with just the clothes on their back, most were shoeless, some shirtless. The bus, their gear, all their instruments, all their merchandise and all personal items were lost in the fire.
Since they were not near a city, only the local volunteer fire department could respond, which took about 30 minutes to arrive. Fans and random strangers stopped and offered clothes, water and any help they could offer.
The sheriff’s deputies gave them a ride to Coleman and they were able to borrow an RV so they could get to Lubbock. The opening band lent them their instruments and they were able to play their show.
The same situation happened in Oklahoma City and Wichita so they could at least finish that leg of the tour.
When they got back to Austin, a locksmith had to make them all new car keys so they could drive home. In the aftermath, they are all still in shock about the fire but are determined to press on.
They have several shows this month including one at the Rustic in San Antonio, then it’s off to Steamboat for the Musicfest.
If you want to help out this resilient young band, go to one of their shows, buy a CD or a t-shirt and show your support. They could use your help.
It’s Christmas Time in New Braunfels
Now that December is officially here, several venues are hosting Christmas shows to help get us in the mood for Santa’s visit.
The most popular is Bruce Robison and wife Kelly Willis annual Christmas show at Gruene Hall. You can get tickets to this Saturday night show at GrueneHall.com.
On Friday night, the world-famous Tommy Dorsey Orchestra will perform their big band Christmas concert at the Brauntex Theatre.
On Sunday afternoon, Grace Church will host their annual free Keep Christ in Christmas concert at the Brauntex as well. You can find more info at Brauntex.org. Devils Backbone Tavern has the legendary Kinky Friedman on Friday night and Terri Hendrix, Robyn Ludwick & Susan Gibson Holiday Show on Saturday night.
Check out their amazing lineup of shows at DevilsBackboneTavern.com. Gruene Grove is hosting a Christmas Spectacular on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Check out more info at GrueneGrove.com.
Last but not least, Tavern in the Gruene will have Popgun playing at their Saturday night Christmas party. You can find all their concert listings at TavernintheGruene.com.
