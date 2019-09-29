Bass fishing is the latest addition to the Comal Independent School District’s intramural sports program, and its two high school teams are off to a great start. In fact, the Smithson Valley High School team placed second in its first tournament of the season earning a $1,000 scholarship for the duo who caught the second largest bass of the tournament.
SVHS anglers, Abigail Spence and Evan Velez, took the second spot with a bass weighing in at 5.32 lbs. during the Texas High School Bass Association Hill Country Division Tournament in Lake Travis on Sept. 14.
With a total of 48 teams from 19 schools and groups competing, SVHS and CLHS had a good showing for their inaugural tournament, said Barry Dodd, a representative of THSBA who is working with the district to get this program started.
“Most of these anglers had never fished together in a tournament,” Dodd said, “and several were still learning how to cast effectively to a specific target. They fished from 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hot sun, and they never gave up. I am very proud of their accomplishments.”
Among the 14 who participated in this first tournament besides Spence and Velez were Kole Hedemann and Lucas LeMore from CLHS and Silas East, James Duke, Luke Shaffer, Mattie Jung, Tyler Jung, Slade Faulkenberg, John Reeves, Mason McClellan, Grady King and Forrest Giles from SVHS.
Their next tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, at Canyon Lake.
Anyone interested in learning more about this new program, email comalfit@comalisd.org.
