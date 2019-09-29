The Mid-Texas Symphony presents A German Celebration, Guest Artist: New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie, Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at Performing Arts Center at Canyon High School.
Repertoire: Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81; Bach: Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring; Schubert: An die Musik; Mendelssohn: Verleih uns Frieden; Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92.
Attendees are sure to be enthused by the outstanding symphonies from renowned composers- Brahms, Bach, Schubert, Mendelssohn and Beethoven. No other group of composers knew how to take a listener from the darkness to light like the Austro-German composers of the 18th and 19th centuries. Explore the depths of the human soul in a program featuring New Braunfels’ own Gemischter Chor Harmonie and your Mid-Texas Symphony performing the music of emotional extremes, from tragedy, prayer and then unbridled joy.
This event will be Akiko Fujimoto’s first concert in New Braunfels as Music Director of the Symphony.
“The new season sees the Mid-Texas Symphony connecting with the surrounding communities in new ways, featuring great guest artists and showcasing the wonderful talents of the orchestra through exceptional symphonic literature, old and new, and from different corners of the world,” says Fujimoto. “We are excited to share it with everyone.”
Also performing with the Symphony is New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie. Founded in 1937, The New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie is a group of people who enjoy singing and having fun and fellowship or Gemütlichkeit, while preserving the German language and traditions. Some of the singers are fluent in German, while others are using the choir to help them learn the language. Most of all the group loves singing and it is a special challenge to do that in German while living in Texas. For more information about the New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie go to nbharmonie.org.
On Monday, Oct. 7, more than 1,000 students from Comal ISD and surrounding school districts will travel to Canyon High School Performing Arts Center to attend the concert as part of the Mid-Texas Symphony’s Educational Outreach program. The Mid-Texas Symphony is the leading arts organization in our area that sustains an education program that serves over 4,000 fourth and fifth graders each year.
Tickets and season packages are available at www.mtsymphony.org or call (830) 463-5353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.