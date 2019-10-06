You know I am a little concerned about light pollution and its impact on our natural resource — The Night Sky. While there are encouraging developments, in no small part due to organizations such as the International Dark Sky Association, and locally the Hill Country Alliance, the challenge is daunting. More people, more light.
Now, it appears, earthbound lighting enthusiasts aren’t alone. Should have seen this coming, the next frontier of light pollution…satellites!
How can satellites produce light pollution you ask? Until recently, satellites, especially the International Space Station, Hubble, and Iridium provided pretty, even spectacular sights as one-off events. There it is, there it goes. Other satellites, usually dimmer, provide unexpected joy as they are spotted. Again, as one-off events.
Iridium, a constellation of 66 telecommunication satellites with their shiny panel antennas, proved to be a 2-3 second rush of excitement as one briefly reflected sunlight to our eyes. The designed lifespan of the original Iridium was 8 years and they are being replaced by satellites that do not reflect sunlight. The original Iridium satellites are deorbited as they fail. Bye-bye.
Getting back to satellites producing light pollution, there is a new kid on the block, namely Space-X. They have conceived a constellation of small satellites they call Starlink, working together for space-based worldwide internet communication. This is a huge deal, not mere satellite phone communication, but internet communication, meaning billions of users! Need a lot of satellites for that. How many? Space-X plans 12,000 non-geosynchronous satellites in three orbital altitudes or shells.
OK, another 12,000 satellites up there, so what? Depends. Depends on their reflectivity and when they are in the night sky. Depends on who might be impacted by a lot of little bodies moving along the celestial sphere at night. They will be visible in binoculars and telescopes.
On the plus side, they have and will again provide a thrill for naked eye observing shortly after launch. On May 24 of this year, after launch of the first 60 satellites, Dutch amateur Marco Langbroek captured them looking like a straight string of pearls in the sky. The string of satellites was still visible but dimmer after 24 hours, as they began climbing to their planned altitude. They have now spread out and are mostly too dim to see with the naked eye. The next launch of 60 satellites has not been announced. Coming soon.
Space-X has assured the astronomy community that its satellites will have minimal impact on their work, but that remains to be seen. If Space-X is wrong there will be a lot of image cleanup needed (wonder if Space-X is invested in Adobe?), and maybe a lot of data cleanup needed, too? And it will be too late.
What’s in the Sky?
Uranus is getting viewable in the east by 10 p.m. It is a bright greenish gray “star” in binoculars. Look directly east then up about ten degrees.
