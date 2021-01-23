Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
The early-to-mid 20th century was a time of great advancement in astronomy, no doubt with the aid of technology. Behind the scenes struggles stimulated innovative design and technology. Upstairs, the movers and shakers had meltdowns and out-of-body experiences, mostly due to personality and politics. Oh, and a lot of money!
George Ellery Hale was the primary mover and shaker. He had an early interest in astronomy and benefited from living in a very wealthy family. His interest in astronomical research would however take a back seat to his interest in building the biggest telescopes ever. Hale threw his energies into fundraising, organization, and directing construction of the Yerkes, Mount Wilson, and Mount Palomar observatories. The biggest refractor, the biggest reflector, then the even bigger biggest reflector telescopes in the world. That took the persuasiveness of a giant, and Hale, even with his nearly continuous medical issues, did it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.