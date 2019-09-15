New Braunfels ISD is now accepting applications for the 2019-20 Ambassador Program from NBISD residents until 5 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Those interested can print an application from the website, come by and pick one up in person at the NBISD Education Center located at 430 W. Mill Street or apply online.
The purpose of the New Braunfels Independent School District Ambassador Program is to gain a deeper understanding of the day-to-day operations of the school district. This program includes information on leadership, communications, strategic direction, educational programs, student services, technology, human resources, facilities, operations and school finance.
Ambassadors will be prepared to become district advocates and help educate the community on lesser known aspects of how public schools function and operate as well as providing information on the unique needs of a fast-growing district and share accomplishments and positive news about the campuses.
We see the ambassador program as a positive outlet for community members to get an inside look into how NBISD operates, how students are learning, what challenges we are facing and how to get involved,” said Randy Moczygemba, superintendent of schools. “We hope that the citizens of NBISD will seriously consider applying to join the Ambassador Program to get a deeper look into NBISD.”
Any NBISD resident is eligible to apply and there is no cost to apply or serve as an ambassador. Meetings will be held monthly October through June on the third Thursday at various campus locations. The meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and include a meal for those in attendance. A day tour of schools will also be held in place of the March 19 meeting in order for the Ambassadors to get an inside look at 21st Century learning at all grade levels.
With the program in its second year, the plan is to select a group of 25 with five members from each of the five single-member districts that make up the school district.
For more information, call 830-643-5705, email news@nbisd.org or visit www.nbisd.org/page/super.ambassadors.
