Agencies that help abused and neglected children are asking the public for prayers on Sunday.
As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the last Sunday of April is designated as Blue Sunday, a day of prayer for the victims of child abuse and for those who work to support them. Participating agencies and organizations ask that people pray for an end to child abuse and help for those who abuse.
“We’re asking that people share information about Blue Sunday with their church congregations online,” Jenni Lord, chief executive officer of Chosen Care, said. “The call to action is to pray — stop and pray collectively.”
New Braunfels-based nonprofit Chosen Care works to help children heal from trauma by strengthening their families.
During COVID-19 social distancing precautions, home is supposed to be the safest place, but for children in abusive or neglected living situations, home may not be a safe harbor, Lord said.
“We’ve seen an increase in the volume of teens, especially, that (the Texas Department of Family and Protectives Services) is unable to place (into foster care),” Lord said. “There has been a 37% drop in reports from school personnel — they are the front lines for detecting abuse and neglect.”
With children home from school and many adults furloughed, children are more likely to be in close quarters with their abusers with less opportunity for others to detect signs.
“It’s alarming to us as an agency,” Lord said. “Those kids who are at home — what kind of spike in unreported abuse and neglect must we be having?”
In an effort to provide parenting support, Chosen Care has launched Coffee with Chosen, a program which provides viewers with helpful videos each morning on YouTube, social media and chosen.care.
Additionally, Chosen has created a weekly online support group, Parent to Parent, available through chosen.care, which aims to help guardians survive the pandemic with children from hard places. After 30 minutes of practical teaching and real-life examples, participants can leave the meeting or stay for questions and answers. The same content is available three times each week.
In addition to praying for abused and neglected children on Sunday, Lord said the biggest thing people can do to help children through the pandemic is to be alert.
“We always say, ‘If you see something, say something,’” Lord said. “Ask questions of your family or neighbors if you have concerns.”
Texas law requires that any person suspecting that a child has been abused or neglected must immediately make a report. If there is an emergency, call 911 and then call the DFPS Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400. Reports can also be made online at www.txabusehotline.org.
More information about Blue Sunday, including resources for churches, is available at www.bluesunday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.