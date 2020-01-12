Thirty movies by or about Texans have been chosen for screening at the sixth annual Wimberley Film Fest at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Opera House at 7A resort in Wimberley.
The films, all by independent producers, range in length from about a minute in length to no more than seven minutes. Some are animated; most are not.
Judges for the festival chose the 32 movies that will be shown from a field of more than 2,000 submissions.
Awards will be given out on the night of the event for films made by those 18 and older and for films made by those 17 and younger.
The film festival is this year for the first time a joint project of the Wimberley Village Library and the Wimberley Valley Arts and Cultural Alliance.
Tickets for the festival are available now at Eventbrite and are $7 each. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $7 each. Proceeds from the event benefit project to expand the Wimberley Village Library.
Included in the ticket price for admission are free Prosecco and popcorn.
For more information, contact Carroll Wilson at wilsoncwarm@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.