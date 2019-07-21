Lorin Gregory understands how important it is to be able to hear. After all, he suffered hearing loss as a child and was misdiagnosed as having a learning disability until he began wearing hearing aids as an adult. Since that realization, he has shared the gift of hearing with people throughout New Braunfels and the surrounding area.
“I’m lucky to change lives with my profession,” said the owner of Listen Hear Hearing Solutions.
He explained he also recognizes how fortunate he is to have access to the resources that allow him to hear, because not everyone does.
“I always wanted to do a mission trip to help people in another country, but I needed the connections to make it happen,” he said, explaining that not only would such a trip require equipment, shipping and travel, but also patients ready to receive help.
As it turned out, the Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels, of which Gregory is a member, has those international connections and was willing to pay for him to fly with three people serving as translators and hearing technologists to Zacoalco de Torres in Jalisco, Mexico, where another branch of Rotary was able to supply pre-screened patients in need of help.
Additionally, he found help from the manufacturer of the aids and equipment he uses at his office.
“My manufacturer supported the mission trip wholeheartedly,” Gregory said. “They gave us $50,000 worth of support.”
Altogether, the brief trip took 11 months to plan and organize. When the day came for the four-person team to depart for Mexico, however, they hit a snag — delays at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
“We were stuck in Houston,” Gregory said. “Normally, this would be a two-day trip, with one day for training and another for meeting with patients. We only had one day.”
The team arrived at their destination at 1:30 a.m., and by 7 a.m. they were setting up their equipment, speed training with the Rotary members from Zacoalco and treating patients. An hour lunch revived the weary travelers, and by 5 p.m., they were treating their 10th and final patient.
The patients they treated had a profound impact on Gregory.
“They ranged in age from 16 to late-80s,” he recalled. “They live in an area so poverty stricken that there are no resources to correct hearing loss. It’s not like it is here. They likely thought they would never have the opportunity to hear.”
Gregory said each of the patients was extremely grateful.
“One girl alone was worth the trip, a 21-year-old girl who had never heard her mother’s voice, never had a conversation with her,” he said, his voice thick with emotion. “She started crying, she was so happy.”
Another man told the team they had changed his life in a way they hadn’t considered.
“He was older, maybe a little over 50, and because he couldn’t hear, he had never been able to get a job,” Gregory said. “He was so appreciative. He told us now he would be able to get a job and support his family.”
Shortly after returning from the trip in April, Gregory began making plans for another trip in 2020.
“It takes the support of the local community to do this,” he said. “The local community helped us do this, and we are so appreciative. They support us through buying products from our manufacturer. They support us by attending Rotary fundraisers. I want the people of New Braunfels to know that they are making a difference in the world.”
For the 2020 trip, Gregory plans to expand the team from four people to six, including the three who went in April. His manufacturer has already agreed to supply equipment, and he said this next time should go smoother. He expressed deep gratitude to the Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels, the local community and the Rotary Club in Zacoalco.
“It’s hard to explain the feeling of helping someone hear,” Gregory said. “It’s so worthwhile. They’re so appreciative.”
