Cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 59F. SSE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 59F. SSE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
In the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” Dr. Dave Bowman gasps, “My God, it’s full of stars!” as he gets pulled into the Monolith orbiting Jupiter.
The mantra of astronomy and our existence … it’s all about stars because without stars there is no light. That’s true and I’m glad we’re here because of stars, especially the Sun. Another mantra in astronomy has been that stars and their planets by in large stay in their home galaxies. That paradigm is changing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.