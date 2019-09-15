Diego Tonoli may only be 17, but the bright young man from Northern Italy is spending his junior year far from home.
Selected for the youth exchange district Rotary program, Tonoli will spend his school year with three different New Braunfels families, learning about the American culture, taking local classes and forging international friendships.
Tonoli arrived in New Braunfels on Aug. 18, spending the week enrolling at a local high school and getting used to his new class schedule.
“I live in a town that’s just 1 hour by car away from Milan,” Tonoli said. “I’m excited to do new things here, to meet new people.”
This is not Tonoli’s first time in Texas. Tonoli spent a week last summer in College Station at Texas A&M for a science, technology, engineering and mathematics camp.
“It was then that I fell in love with Texas,” Tonoli said.
When he first came to Texas, Tonoli said he knew very little about the state other than about how large it is.
“I knew Texas would be big — I always heard about how huge it is,” he said with a laugh. “I was looking forward to seeing everyone with their guns and for all the hunting and fishing, and hopefully to meet some pretty girls,” he said jokingly.
His first week at a public high school was very exciting, if not a bit confusing, Tonoli said.
“I went to the reception desk and was super lost on where to go in the school,” Tonoli said. “I was nervous for lunch as the new kid, but I saw some kids from one of my classes and asked if I could sit with them and they said sure, and it was really great.”
Classes have been very enjoyable and keeping him busier than he anticipated, Tonoli said.
“I still trying to familiarize myself with the environment here — I’ve joined the swimming club, and have practice everyday,” Tonoli said. “I really enjoy working out, and getting very fit. I told my friends I’ll come back ripped.”
Tonoli learned English at a very young age, and recalls picking it up from his au pair — a live in assistant much like a nanny and teacher combined.
“I had three au pairs as a kid, and one now lives in Houston and we’re still very close today,” Tonoli said. “He was actually at the airport to see me when I landed here in Texas.”
Having learned “British English” Tonoli said he has had to adjust some of the words to “American English.”
“I knew British English, so I had to learn to say water like you all here — which is just ‘wudder’ rather than ‘wahh-ter,’” Tonoli said with a laugh.
To get ready for his time in Texas, Tonoli said he read several books written by former exchange students, including one written by a former Rotary exchange student.
“He talks about his life and host family in his new country and had a lot of wise advice. A big piece of advice was try to make a lot of friends, and try cool experiences, so I’ve been really pushing to meet new people,” Tonoli said.
Tonoli said he’d love to go to university in Texas, perhaps at Texas A&M or another acclaimed university.
“I’d love to study agriculture or mechanical engineering which aren’t at all similar but both are different sciences I suppose,” Tonoli said.
Chris Humphries, youth lane chairperson for the exchange student program and Tonoli’s current “host dad” said he’s enjoyed having Diego around.
“As a husband and father of two daughters it’s great to have another guy around the house to be pals with, so we’re getting to be good friends while I’m his host dad,” Humphries said.
It’s a really cool experience to be a host family and to show a young person about New Braunfels and America, Humphries said.
“One doesn’t have to be a Rotarian to host an exchange student,” Humphries said. “What’s really cool is when we first hosted an exchange student, she was from Austria, our daughters got really close with her and we still stay in contact with her and hope to with Diego as well.”
Diego will stay with Humphries’ until the end of November when he will move onto his second host family.
“We’re in the process of choosing the second family for Diego,” Humphries said.
As a youth exchange for the district Rotary program, Diego will meet other exchange students also living in Texas later this month, and will attend a conference in Tulsa at the end of 2019 where he will meet hundreds of others just like him.
“A cool part about being a Rotary exchange student is we put out a request for experiences, so different Rotarians can sign up to take Diego to do something he has on his list. So he puts together a top 10 list,” Humphries said.
Tonoli has many big dreams for his time here, hoping to have adventures and make new friends.
“I’m excited to go hunting,” Tonoli said. “I’d love to go to an American football game. Maybe to go surfing, or wake boarding, parasailing, scuba diving — visit a big city in the U.S. like New York or Las Angeles.”
Although his family is extremely supportive of his time as an exchange student, Tonoli said he couldn’t wait to share all his adventures with his parents and brother when he returns to Italy.
