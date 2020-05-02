Fifteen Comal Independent School District athletes signed letters of intent or committed to play their sport of choice at the collegiate level during what would have been Spring Signing Day earlier this month. While these athletes were not able to celebrate surrounded by their coaches, families and friends in the high school gymnasium, they are still being recognized for their achievements.
From Canyon High School, Kirstyn Drum will play basketball at the University of Texas at Dallas; Callon Farr will play baseball at Frank Phillips College; Ethan Laws will join the wrestling team at Ohio Wesleyan University; Matti Theurer will play volleyball at Tarleton State University; and Kirsten Zaruba will play basketball at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
From Canyon Lake High School, Marley Carrizales will play softball for Schreiner University; and Madison Churbe will run track at Dallas Baptist University.
From Smithson Valley High School, Luke Gombert will play football at the University of North Texas; Esther Hicks will play soccer at Southwester Christian University; Austin Kenwisher will play basketball at Southwestern College in Kansas; Dane Morris will play soccer at New Mexico State University; Amechi Nwaeze will swim for The University of Iowa; Carson Padilla will play football at Sul Ross State University; Joaquin Rodriguez will play football at Texas Lutheran University; and Zarek Urrutia will play soccer at the University of Chester (International Academic and Soccer Academy).
