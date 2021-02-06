Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook
In 2019 I wrote that astronomers were collectively scratching their heads over a phenomenon called Fast Radio Bursts. To recap: Fast Radio Bursts are extremely energetic and short lived (milliseconds) signals coming from extreme distances (millions to billions of light years away). The signals are weak after traveling such a distance, but the signal generator must be enormously powerful for them to make it at all!
Initially there were several hypotheses: Distant extraterrestrial intelligence signals, black hole mergers, weird neutron stars, even weirder-Blitzars (spinning pulsar neutron star becoming a black hole), dark matter induced collapse of a neutron star into a black hole (reminds me of Arthur C. Clarke’s 2010: Odyssey Two, where millions of monoliths enter Jupiter, giving it enough mass to become a star).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.