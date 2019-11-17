Why do we allow facts to ruin a perfectly good story, reality to bring us down from dreams? Well, maybe not ruin and maybe not a bring down, but rather acceptance and enlightenment.
This is the story of Venus.
Still mysterious, Venus has however succumbed to examination by humans and her story gets interesting. More on that later.
The ancient Greeks, Egyptians, even the Chinese treated Venus as two different celestial bodies, a morning star and an evening star. Ancient Sumerians had Venus figured out though. They deduced this morning and evening star was the same object by placing Venus closer to the Sun than Earth. The Greek astronomer Aristarchus of Samos figured it out soon after. What else then does this say? It says ancient Sumerian and then Greek astronomer’s universe was heliocentric, long before Copernicus and Kepler.
No matter who understood what and when, Venus was regarded as a beautiful object, one that brought light into life. Sumerian/Babylonian mythology made Venus a goddess, associated with love, beauty, fertility, war, justice, even political power. That’s broad spectrum power! The Romans gave her the name Venus, for the Roman goddess of love, beauty, desire, fertility, victory. In India Venus is associated with the powerful saint Shukra and means clear or bright. They Maya called Venus Chac ek or Noh Ek’, the great star.
At one time Venus was thought to be a wet world, possibly a water world. Visions of explorers landing in a monsoon-like environment were exciting but closer observation quelled the excitement. Radar images showed volcanic mountains. Spectrographic and ultraviolet studies showed several cloud types and a very slow retrograde rotation of 243 Earth days. In the 1960s facts started coming in via data from spacecraft sent by the Soviet Union and the US.
Venus is hot baby! 864 degrees F hot, with an atmosphere of 96.5% carbon dioxide and 3.4 percent Nitrogen. Atmospheric pressure is 92 times that of our Earth, like diving to 3,000 feet! The next highest gas concentration is sulfur dioxide at .015 percent. The incredible heat prevents Venus from being a wet world. Any water there is vapor. Any water there has hooked up with atmospheric sulfur dioxide to form sulfuric acid, lovely. Not exactly fresh air. Where does all this sulfur dioxide come from? Volcanoes. Venus is covered with them and there is evidence of active volcanoes.
It’s so hot, with a really thick and toxic atmosphere, and volcanoes spewing. Sounds more like hades than paradise.
With all that going on, some think life can exist there. Maybe not on or near the surface, but in a relatively placid cloud layer. Organisms called thermoacidophilic extremophiles might thrive in the relatively cooler mid to upper cloud layers. Discovery of mysterious atmospheric light absorption changes might be evidence of microorganisms.
What’s in the Sky?
November 22, 23; after sunset; southwest: Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus make a nice grouping near the horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.