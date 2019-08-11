The Heart of Texas Roadshow will make its next stop in Seguin on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the historic Texas Theater, 425 N. Austin St.
The shows feature A Tribute To Hank Williams with Jake Penrod with special guests Dottsy and Kaye Tolson.
Penrod, a Texas honky tonk singer, will be making his first appearance at the Texas Theater in Seguin as part of its quarterly Heart of Texas Roadshow. Penrod will perform an hour-long tribute to his mentor, Hank Williams. He will be performing songs from Hank’s extensive catalog of material during shows.
Penrod is an example of what it means to move forward without forgetting the past, as he fuses the honky tonk tradition with modern times. He has earned a reputation as a master of honky tonk music, and has earned the title of “King of Texas Twang.” After his first two albums as a tribute to Hank Williams, he demonstrated his ability as a composer as well with “Closer To Me” featuring songs that he had written.
Seguin native Dottsy had numerous hit records on RCA including “I’ll Be Your San Antone Rose,” “We Still Sing Love Songs In Texas,” “Tryin To Satisfy You,” “After Sweet Memories Play Born To Lose Again” and “Storms Never Last.” She toured all over the world and made several appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. She is now working with Heart of Texas Records and has released her first two albums in a number of years, “Meet Me In Texas” and “Texas Sensation.”
Kaye Tolson has been playing bass and singing since her teenage years. Her latest project is a CD titled “Share My World.” Recorded at the Heart of Texas Recording Studios, Kaye combined some of her favorite country and gospel songs as well as a duet with Justin Trevino. Kaye plays bass on the Heart of Texas Roadshows.
Performances are at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and admission is $20 per person in advance. Tickets are available at (830) 372-6168, (830) 401-1971, (830) 303-7333 or www.buy.ticketstothecity.com.
Tickets are also on sale for the upcoming A Salute To Conway and Loretta with Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn on Saturday, Oct. 19 and the Malpass Brothers on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. at (830) 372-6168 or www.buy.ticketstothecity.com.
Tracy Pitcox will MC the shows. For more information, log on to www.heartoftexasrecords.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.