Nationally known comedian and ventriloquist Ian Varella will be appearing at the Kinderhalle at Wurstfest on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Ian Varella keeps his juvenile business partner in the trunk of his car. When on the road — Alfred has a big mouth.
Officer: “Do you know how fast you were going?”
Alfred: “You tell us. That’s your job.”
Officer: “You were going 80 in a 55 zone.”
Alfred: “It’s a good thing we slowed down before you saw us.”
Alfred is Ian’s alter ego. Actually, he’s one of several. These vicarious personalities butter the bread of Ian Varella, ventriloquist.
Ian has been perfecting his stand up routine since age 10. His Mother, Jane, a drummer with several leading bands over the years and current lead percussionist with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, drove Ian to his gigs in between hers. His father plays and teaches a most difficult musical instrument, the bagpipes. Talent show judges and school puppet show audiences were his early admirers while growing up in Dayton, Ohio.
Ian is on the road quite a bit these days. Corporate dates for Fortune 500 companies, the college circuit, state fairs and concerts keep the airlines, rental car companies and Ian’s family in high cotton. A recent two-day trip took him to Kennett, Missouri one night and Memphis, Tennessee the next. “Oh, yeah. I love one night stands,” comments Ian through a facetious chuckle.
It was marriage that brought Ian to the Hill Country of Texas from the Twin Cities of Minnesota. He admits that his wife hated the cold more than he liked it.
Ian writes his own material. He is cool with whatever description one has for his characters — figure, partner, puppet or even (heaven forbid) dummy.
“Some people get uppity about it. To me, you can call them anything you want,” he said.
Ian usually calls them props. He is more concerned with the character of each one. Would Gramps the old grouch, for example, really act this way?
Doctor: “You gotta quit smoking, drinking and chasing women. What are you going to do about it?”
Gramps: “Find me a new doctor.”
The art of ventriloquism presents the simultaneous challenge of mastering a foreign language while manipulating the character. Ian likens it driving a car at 80 mph during rush hour while eating a Big Mac and drinking a Coke. Ian dispels many myths about ventriloquism. The ventriloquist does not actually throw his voice or use any kind of mouthpiece. He’s impersonating a voice coming from a distance. “It’s a mind trick, really,” Ian explains.
Ian’s current popularity garners lots of approval. One might judge his talents by the company he keeps. His opening act credits include the George Strait, Gary Allen, Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire. On television he has appeared on HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central and most recently on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent and Showville on AMC.
To find out more about Ian and his sidekicks log on to www.ianvarella.com. You can follow on his Facebook fan page @bellytalker.
