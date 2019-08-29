Garth Brooks is coming back to Gruene Hall. The secret is out and now everyone knows he will play the legendary hall on Monday night Sept. 23.
As you may have learned, you can’t buy tickets to this show, you must win them by listing to radio stations.
The San Antonio country station Y100 is giving listeners a chance to win by listening everyday starting at 7 a.m.
They will play a Garth song every hour and take the first 8 callers to qualify you to win tickets.
Check out their website at Y100fm.com for more details.
Texas 46 Radio here in town has tickets to give away so check out the details at Texas46Radio.com. I checked the websites of several other radio stations but couldn’t find any others giving away tickets.
Garth first played Gruene Hall back in the late 80s when his first album was released. His show this time is based around a cool marketing plan that coincides with the release of his new song called Dive Bar.
He is currently on a massive stadium tour that has him and the band playing huge football stadiums across America.
After his weekend shows, while the crews are tearing down the gear to load up and move to the next town, Garth and his band stay an extra day and play a small venue on Monday night.
So far he’s played Joe’s Bar in Chicago and Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif.
Gruene Hall will be the third small venue he will play on this tour. It’s not common for him to announce the date and venue this far in advance so I’m not sure why his team chose to do things different this time.
At press time his website didn’t list any Texas stadiums on his tour schedule but surely some will be announced soon. Garth is a master at marketing his music so I suggest you sign up for his email blasts at GarthBrooks.com.
Texas Pop Festival Turns 50
Woodstock has been in the news lately for celebrating their 50th anniversary, but there’s another huge music festival in Texas also turning 50, the Texas International Pop Festival.
It took place at the Dallas International Motor Speedway on the Labor Day weekend, just two weeks after the famous Woodstock Festival.
It featured performances by Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Canned Heat, Santana and Chicago, just to name a few.
This year, the festival will take place in Lewisville, Texas and the performers will be John Mayall, Edgar Winter, Jonathan Tyler, The Box Tops, Grand Funk Railroad, Chicago and ZZ Top. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Reckless Kelly Are On The Road
Americana rockers Reckless Kelly are touring hard to promote their new CD, Bulletproof Live. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Bulletproof, their hit album from 2008, the group decided to perform the entire album in concert and record it.
This very cool idea can be heard on the new live CD and at their concerts. They are serious road warriors and will be everywhere between now and Christmas.
Tomorrow night they share a stage with Jack Ingram in the famous town of Luckenbach and on Saturday you can catch them at Sam’s Burger Joint in San Antonio. If you prefer to see them closer to home, get tickets now for their November 29 show at the Brauntex Theatre with special guest Mason Lively opening the show.
George Strait & Cher Play Vegas
I think it’s safe to say that George Strait and Cher only have a few things in common. Both were born in the month of May and both have been in the music business for over 40 years. At 67, Strait has scaled back on his touring and chooses to only play about six or eight shows each year, usually at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cher is 73 and has also cut back on her live shows and also performs at the Park Theatre in Vegas. She has embarked on more than one retirement tour and will be in San Antonio on December 17 at the AT&T Center. This past weekend I had the opportunity to see them both in Vegas and was very impressed with their shows. George’s sold-out Friday night concert included 28 songs spread out over an almost two hour show. His stage was in the center of the arena with microphones placed on each corner. He sang two songs at each one before moving to the next. This gave fans the best possible view of their favorite cowboy singer. George isn’t a big talker, he prefers to just stand still and sing one hit song after another. He stopped the show mid-point to allow General Leroy Sisko to come onstage and give away a house to a deserving wounded warrior. The next night Cher took the stage at Park Theatre to a sold-out house and performed 15 songs that touched on each era of her career. Her show started thirty minutes late and I blame that on the outrageous costume she was wearing for the opening song, Woman’s World. She proceeded to change outfits every two songs and at one point told a 20 minute story about the night she turned 40. She ended the tale with the remark. “How many 73 year old grandmothers do you know doing this tonight?” Her show was full of lights, dancers and costumes. George used no lights, no costume changes and rarely spoke. Both were fantastic in their own unique way, with two totally different performers still loving what they do and doing it very well.
Molly B Returns to Krause’s Café to Help Bring Summer to an End
Since its Labor Day weekend, the official end of summer is here. With a 3 day holiday comes a long list of live music to enjoy. Tonight I recommend Aaron Stephens at Gruene Hall. It’s a free show that starts at 7pm. On Friday night you should catch Tom Gillam at Conway’s. Tom has some cool new music to play for you. Bob Schneider will be playing Saturday night at Brookshire Brothers in Canyon Lake. They will also be cooking up some tasty BBQ so bring your appetite. Drew Kennedy will be jamming with friends on Sunday at Devil’s Backbone Tavern. If you are in the mood for some great polka music you are in luck because Mollie B & Squeezebox are returning to the Krause’s Café stage on Monday September 2. The doors open at 6pm and the show kicks off at 8pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Shawn Hart hosts his Modern Day Jesters show every Tuesday at Tavern in the Gruene. On Wednesday, check out Steven Vee’s 1pm set at the Phoenix Saloon then come back at 8:30pm for Open Mic Night featuring Billy Roy from the band Mismatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.