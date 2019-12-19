Except for police, fire and other emergency personnel on duty throughout the holiday period, city, county, state and federal offices will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Most area school districts begin their 10-day holiday hiatus by midday Friday, with students and employees in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion, Navarro and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts returning to campuses and administrative offices between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8.
County courts at-law clerk’s offices and all county clerk’s offices — including the downtown elections center and annex offices in Bulverde and Sattler — will close for year-end meetings at 1 p.m. on Friday. County offices will resume normal business hours on Monday.
City of New Braunfels offices — including city hall, parks and recreation offices, the municipal building on South Castell Avenue and downtown recycling center — will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Jan. 1.
There will be no city collections of residential and commercial waste, brush and recycled items Christmas Day (Wednesday) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1). Collection dates will shift by one day both weeks starting on Thursday; normal collections will resume Jan. 6.
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and be closed Wednesday, open Dec. 31 and closed Jan. 1. Landa Park Recreation Center and Fischer Park Nature Center will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The main library branch and Westside Community Center will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Thursday Dec. 26 and Dec. 30-31, and be closed entirely Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will be Dec. 24-25 and operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
All Comal County offices will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Jan. 1. The Moe Schwab Recycling Center and regional drop-off locations will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. All county parks facilities will remain open throughout the holiday period.
Area banks and U.S. Post Offices will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Jan. 1. Most grocery stores and retail outlets will be closed Wednesday. New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling the 24/7 NBU Control Center at (830) 629-4628 (4NBU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.