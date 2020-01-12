Geo SIG is a new significant interest group that will be focusing on issues that gardeners of all ilk can use to protect the earth, our geosphere and all of its inhabitants. Its members come mainly from Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and the Native Plant Society, but it is open to every person who cares about preserving our natural environment.
The first project in Geo SIG is butterfly — specifically monarch — preservation. The SIG’s first meeting, held last November, featured Cathy Downs, noted area expert and a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist. The second meeting grew from that initial meeting. It will be a workshop on creating monarch waystations. The meeting will be held Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Comal AgriLife meeting room, which is at 325 Resource Drive.
Attendees of the workshop will receive milkweed seeds, informational handouts and materials to plant the seeds. They will learn what a monarch waystation is, how to create one and who in the area already has a waystation that might be visited. The last part of the meeting will involve an opportunity to start the seeds.
At the conclusion of the meeting, participants will determine whether they want a field trip to local monarch waystations. Another workshop will be held later in the year to track progress in developing waystations.
At the conclusion of the monarch segments, the next topic will be creating wildlife habitats. All people who are interested in preserving the natural world are welcome.
