Just five short years after they formed, the Rolling Stones were being billed as the Greatest Rock & Roll Band in the World.
Not bad for a band that started after a chance meeting by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at a train station in Dartford, England on Oct. 17, 1961.
Richards was already a guitar player trying to learn the blues records by Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins and Chuck Berry.
When he saw fellow classmate Jagger with an armload of Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters albums, a bond was started that is still in place today.
They soon joined a band fronted by guitarist Brian Jones called Blues Incorporated. Once drummer Charlie Watts and bassist Bill Wyman came on board, the band was complete.
Brian named the band Rollin’ Stone after a song recorded by Muddy Waters in 1950. They played their first official show as a band on July 12, 1962 at the Marquee Club in London. They later changed it to The Rolling Stones about a month later.
Jones quit the band in 1969 and Wyman quit in 1993, they were replaced by Ronnie Wood and Darryl Jones respectively. They hired their first manager, Andrew Oldham, in May of 1963.
Even though he was only 19 years old, Oldham had previously managed the Beatles so the Stones trusted him to make them stars, too.
Since the Beatles had the clean image of suits and ties on-stage, Oldham decided to change the Stones image to be the bad boys of rock.
After 58 years as a band, the bad boy image has remained intact. If you’re curious about their crazy life, read Keith Richard’s autobiography, but be warned, it’s not for the faint of heart.
Their past five tours were reported to be their final live performances, but here they are again, announcing another stadium tour.
It starts May 8 in San Diego and wraps up on July 9 in Atlanta.
Texas is the only state with two shows, one in Austin on May 24 and the other in Dallas on May 29.
If you are planning on going to either show, go to their website RollingStones.com and register for updates on ticket sales.
Just click on the register tab next to the city you want to purchase tickets for.
You will receive emails informing you when tickets go on-sale. Beware, tickets to see the Stones aren’t cheap.
Todd Snider returns to Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Todd Snider is one of our most talented singer songwriters with a very rich history in our city. Seeing Jerry Jeff Walker at Gruene Hall gave him the inspiration to become a performer and songwriter. His concerts are known for their long stories about his crazy life. One of my favorites is the story about Luckenbach and Devil’s Backbone Tavern. Snider had this burning ambition
to play at Luckenbach Dance Hall and when he finally got the chance, it was a major milestone in his life.
He headed to Luckenbach with his guitar and a carload of friends. Todd’s a great songwriter but not the best with directions.
They got lost on the way and stopped in at Devil’s Backbone Tavern to ask directions.
The owner at the time was a lady named Miss Versee. She offered Todd a regular gig and all the free beer they could drink if they would stay at her tavern and not go to Luckenbach.
Todd’s a very spontaneous person and accepted her offer instantly.
For the next six months he played a regular Sunday afternoon show at the tavern.
He wrote a hilarious song about the experience called “The Ballad of Devil’s Backbone Tavern.”
Go to YouTube.com and search for the live clip of him performing this song. Be sure you watch the one with the full story he tells before the song.
This weekend, Todd is returning to Devil’s Backbone Tavern for three shows.
He will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will bring his pal Jack Ingram with him.
At press time, they still had a few tickets left for the Friday night show but the other two shows were sold out. See DevilsBackboneTavern.com for more info.
Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys come to Riley’s Tavern
Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys are celebrating over 30 years as a band with a show this Saturday at Riley’s Tavern.
Robert “Big Sandy” Williams started the band in his garage in 1988 in Anaheim, California.
He wanted a band without boundaries, free to play rock & roll, rockabilly, soul, country and R & B without worrying about fitting into a certain category.
With 14 albums under their belts, the band is still going strong. Their current tour takes them across America through September.
Their show at Riley’s Tavern on Saturday is one of only four stops in Texas so don’t miss this chance to catch one of the best roots rock bands in the country.
Tickets are just $15 and can be purchased online at RileysTavern.com.
Janet Jackson
announces new album and tour
Janet Jackson is a name we haven’t heard in the music world for a while. She caught everyone by surprise this week when she announced not only a new album but also an upcoming World Tour starting June 24 in Miami, Florida.
Though she never achieved the massive success her brother Michael did, Jackson has held her own with platinum selling albums and sold-out tours.
The album and tour both share the Black Diamond name. No release date has been confirmed for the new album but the tour starts in June and ends in August before heading overseas this fall.
Texas fans will have three chances to see Jackson in concert. She plays Dallas on Aug. 3, Houston on Aug. 5 and San Antonio on Aug. 7. Go to Ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets at any of these three cities.
