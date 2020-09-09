Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
We have very defined roles around here, especially since there are just two of us now. My husband, Adam, does laundry. I do bathroom clean up. He grills. I make pasta. I usually drive; he complains about other drivers, defending my honor as we whip around town.
It’s the same with home improvement. Generally, if it requires a power tool, Adam takes care of it. I did get a little cordless screwdriver for Christmas which I secretly named Lou (after every screwdriver’s mantra, Lefty Loosey), but if there needs to be holes drilled in before Lou comes into play, I step back and let Adam bring in the big guns.
