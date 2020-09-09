Winter Prosapio
Buy Now

We have very defined roles around here, especially since there are just two of us now. My husband, Adam, does laundry. I do bathroom clean up. He grills. I make pasta. I usually drive; he complains about other drivers, defending my honor as we whip around town.

It’s the same with home improvement. Generally, if it requires a power tool, Adam takes care of it. I did get a little cordless screwdriver for Christmas which I secretly named Lou (after every screwdriver’s mantra, Lefty Loosey), but if there needs to be holes drilled in before Lou comes into play, I step back and let Adam bring in the big guns.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.