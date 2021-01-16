Q. Based on your column a few weeks ago I checked, and we do have scale on our peach tree. What happens if we do not spray it? We do not have a spray rig and I do not like the idea of spraying plants with pesticides.
A. The scale insects are sucking the juices from the tree’s cells with the result that there is less available for fruit production and less in the tree to fight off and recover from other pests and diseases. The tree becomes less able to produce fruit and less able to recover from problems. The recommended treatment by dormant or horticultural oil is an organic treatment that suffocates the scale insects under their calcium shells. You may accomplish some control by scraping the insects off. Be careful to minimize bark penetration.
