Once again, New Braunfels High School had more than 100 students named Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars at the following recognition levels: 4 National AP Scholars; 30 AP Scholars with Distinction; 26 AP Scholars with Honor; and 54 AP Scholars. At total of 114 scholars from NBHS were named based on the number of AP tests taken and their average score.
On Sept. 16, the NBISD Board of Trustees honored the top-performing students that were named either National Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars or AP Scholars with Distinction. Those honored by the NBISD Board include:
National Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars: Luke Bird*; Rebecca Borchers*; Kevin Coco-Senyszyn*; and Skyler Vestal*
Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar with Distinction - Coby Albrecht; Jeremy Alkire; Matthew Barber*; Jash Bhakta*; Luke Bird*; Rebecca Borchers*; Phillip Brown*; Johnathan Burd*; Kevin Coco-Senyszyn*; Natalia Coronado*; Julian Davison; Evan Erickson; Ian Haynes*; Jacob Leal; Jack Lewis; Kayla Mims*; Orion Mitchell; Adam Morris*; Joseph Pickett; Mia Post; Collin Presley*; Santiago Quinonez*; Slater Smith*; Jackson Tubb*; Chloe Uelman; Ethan Venegoni*; Skyler Vestal*; Jesse Westburg*; Cameron Williams; and Catherine Wilson*.
*Denotes May 2019 NBHS Graduate
The following students were also named AP Scholars for their performance on the Spring 2019 administration of the tests:
AP Scholar with Honor: Ryan Albers*; Matthew Alkire; Phillip Armstrong*; Brooke Baragana*; Isaac Barrera*; Farley Bevil*; Katherine Brown; Jack Clark; Colin Davidson; Regan Davis*; Kendyl Farmer; Annemarie French; Christopher Greenwell*; Dana Hanson; Katherine Heimer; Danielle Hill; Charles Lano*; Clara Lusby*; Connor Mack*; Karly Post; Zachary Rodriguez; Jessica Rolandt; Jennie Smith*; Carlie Stratemann; Lucas Trosper; and Syreeta Walker.
AP Scholar: Naomi Ables; Keegan Ahlman; Cindy Alfaro; Madeleine Balderrama; Jaeger Blair*; Evan Bowen*; Joy Boykin*; Jackson Burdette; John Chapman*; Jaime Chavarria; Hartley Clark; Alain Dominguez*; Emma Dowd*; Gion Dunbar; Jack Fischer*; Caleb Fore*; Taylor Gilstrap*; Ethan Hanson*; Hayden Hardaway; Gabriel Hernandez; Michael Hilburn; Lauren Hill; Rebecca Hughes*; Grant Jacobs; Elise Johnson*; Ethan Kramer; Stella Kuntz*; Chase Lano; Jackson Leininger; Marivelle Levett; Rylie Lillibridge*; Caroline Meehan; Julia Molina; Isai Morales*; Jacob Oliver*; Emma Pfeuffer; William Ramirez; Maxwell Remo; Amanda Rogers; Anna Rossbach*; Julia Sandoval; Esther Santee; Dylan Schmitt; Lincoln Schuetz; Alexandra Underberg; Winston Waldrip; Rain Webb; Mia Weidenbach; Carl Witherell; Tayler Wright*; Caroline Wuensch; and Sarah Wuest*.
*Denotes May 2019 NBHS Graduate
The AP Scholar criteria is outlined below:
National AP Scholar distinction is granted to students in the United States who receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.
AP Scholar with Distinction designation is granted to students who receive an average of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
AP Scholar with Honor designation is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
AP Scholar designation is granted to students who received scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.
The AP program is a curriculum sponsored by the College Board that offers standardized courses to high school students and are generally recognized to be equivalent to undergraduate courses in college. Participating colleges grant credit to students who obtain high enough scores on exams to qualify.
