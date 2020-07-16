concerts where fans remain in their cars while the band plays on-stage. For others, they are performing in their homes while fans log into to Facebook to watch. New Braunfels House Concerts will try their first livestream show on Sunday, July 19 featuring David Berkeley. They will be using Zoom so that the fans can see each other during the show. The virtual doors will open at 4:45 p.m. and the show will start at 5 p.m. For more information, go to the NB House Concerts Facebook page. On July 25, Asleep at The Wheel will try a virtual dance at home livestream. You can also purchase a virtual Meet and Greet with band leader Ray Benson. Tickets can be purchased at AsleepattheWheel.com. Live streaming concert calendar After the venue and bar shutdown, 99% of all live concerts were canceled. Below is a list of live streaming shows you can watch until live concerts return. Events are listed alphabetically. To watch these shows, log onto their Facebook pages. Please tip the musicians if you can afford to at PayPal or Venmo. •Adam Johnson – Solo live concert – Thursdays at 8pm •Alex Meixner – Facebook Polka Time – Sundays at 1pm CST. •Band of Heathens – Tuesday night Supper Club – Tuesdays at 7:30pm •Brett Cline – Facebook Concerts at BCMusic Live – Thursdays at 7pm •Carolyn Wonderland – Live from Wonderland – Wednesdays at 8pm •Cody Canada – Facebook Concerts – Wednesdays at 8:30pm •Drew Kennedy – Live in the Backyard – Mondays at 8pm •Garth Brooks – Inside Studio G – Facebook Concert – Mondays at 7pm •Max & Heather Stallings – We Ain’t Drinking Alone – Wednesdays at 7pm •Sequestered Songwriters – Weekly Tribute Show – Mondays at 6pm •Shelley King – Soul O Show – Sundays at 2pm •Todd Snider – Live from East Nashville – Sundays at 11am •Wade Bowen – Wade’s World – Check his Facebook page for info •Zack Walther Band – Walther Wednesdays – Wednesdays at 7pm