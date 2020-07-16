Writing a music column during a pandemic is a lot like being a weatherman in Texas during the summer. Every day is hot with no chance of rain in sight. Very much like our local music scene, there’s no live music in sight. Freiheit Country Store is about the only venue in town offering live music on a semi-regular basis. Check out their Facebook page to get a current list of upcoming shows. 

When the bars were ordered to close back in June, live music was canceled too. Most posted a closed indefinitely message on their website while others optimistically posted a late July reopening date. Out in Luckenbach they are still offering live music on the outdoor stage so check out their website if you are in the mood for a short road trip. Gruene Hall still has Mike Ryan as their next big show on July 31 so hopefully that show will still happen. 

