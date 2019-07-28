The Seguin Art League announces registration for its August Printmaking Art Camp called Printmaking in the Natural World on Aug. 5-8 for students 12 and older. Adults are encouraged to attend as well as teens. The camp will be held at the Woodman Family Center, 1832 W. Kingsbury St. in Seguin from 10 a.m. to noon and is instructed by SAL artists Roger Betschler and Donna Maske (Art Educators). Cost is $10 for supplies and $40 for four days of instruction learning the techniques of the Linoprint master, Albrecht Durer.
Printmaking in the Natural World will give the participant an introduction to linear design through carving a block as the Old Master, Albrecht Durer. Day one will teach drawing the image, composing the design, and transfer to the block. Day two will complete the transfer and safety of tool use in order to carve block. Day three will be an introduction to color inks, mixing, and application to print. Day four will be possible print presentations. Students will present artwork in completed card and poster format.
To register or receive more information contact Donna Maske, 830-832-0185, Ddhm51@yahoo.com or Roger Betschler, 830-372-4479, rogersartstudio@gmail.com or contact the Seguin Art League, 830-305-0472 seguinartleague@yahoo.com.
