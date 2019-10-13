The Seguin Art League invites all area artists age 16 and over to enter a plein air Paint Out and Wet Painting Sale on Oct. 25 and 26. The theme is “anything Seguin.”
Meet other artists and paint all day Oct. 25 with check-in at 8:30 a.m. in front of the SAL building on the square, and paint until 5 p.m. Art can then be sold during Pecan Fest on Oct. 26 at our booth from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Advance registration deadline is Oct. 15. For more information visit www.seguinartleague.com, Seguin Art League on Facebook, email seguinartleague@yahoo.com or call 830 305-0472.
