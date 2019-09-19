This week we lost two more singers from the music world, Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek.
Money was battling esophageal cancer and had recently undergone heart valve surgery. Born Edward Joseph Mahoney in Brooklyn, New York, he came from a long line of police officers. A young Eddie was enrolled in the police academy when the music bug bit and he dropped out to pursue his dream.
“I wanted to have long hair and travel around the world singing rock and roll,” Money explained in an interview earlier this year.
Though his police officer father wasn’t happy with his decision, Eddie had to follow his heart. He moved to San Francisco and was soon noticed by promoter Bill Graham who helped him get a record deal with CBS.
His first few albums launched him into the fast paced rock lifestyle and it almost killed him. After a near fatal overdose in 1981, he regained control of his life and launched a comeback with his No Control album.
Eddie toured heavily his entire career and it finally took its toll on his health. AXS TV aired the final six episodes of his reality series Real Money last Sunday. In the latter part of his career he had members of his family in his road band. He passed away on Sept. 13 in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 70.
Richard Theodore Otcasek was born in Baltimore and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio.
It was there he met Benjamin Orr and they formed a folk duo called Milkwood. Soon they added more musicians and renamed the band Richard and the Rabbits. By 1976 they were touring regionally and decided to go for a more pop sound in an effort to get a record contract. Richard changed his name to Ric Ocasek and they renamed their band The Cars.
In 1978 their debut album simply titled The Cars became a huge hit and their career took off. Their second album, Candy-O, was released in 1979 and shot them to the top of the charts. They called it quits in the late ‘80s and Ric launched his solo career.
His health began to decline in his later years and he was home recovering from surgery when his wife found him unresponsive when she went into the bedroom to wake him. He was married to model Paula Porizkova at the time of his death but she revealed they had officially separated in 2018. Ric’s death was confirmed to be from natural causes at the age of 75.
Burrow’s new album
Local singer songwriter Dallas Burrow is releasing his new album, Southern Wind, tomorrow with a CD release show at the legendary Cheatham Street Warehouse in San Marcos. He will be joined by Al Barlow and Eric Siemens. On Saturday he will host another CD release party at Poodie’s in Spicewood and will be joined by David Gideon, Shawn Hart and Bre Jarvis. I’ve known Dallas for many years and have been a fan of his songwriting since the beginning.
He’s led a traveling troubadour life and he’ll be the first to admit he’s had his share of ups and downs. Each time I’d run into him he would fill me in on his travels. From a late night jam with Bob Dylan, some time spent in New Orleans where he met Dr. John and leaving Texas to escape an arrest warrant. He’s back home now, newly sober and now a father.
Dallas uses his many life experiences as subject matter, the 12 songs on Southern Wind touches on them all. He talks about his crazy rambling days on Rodeo, fondly recalls his childhood days on Grandma Joy’s Homemade Strawberry Jam and his life as a traveling musician on Guitar Man. Guest guitarist Kenny Vaughn makes I Got To Ramble a blistering barn burner and harmony vocalist Sierra Ferrell makes Worker Bees a haunting tale of despair.
The album was recorded in Nashville with Eric McConnell producing and includes a long list of talented musicians. In addition to Kenny and Sierra, he recruited Chris Scruggs, Dave Roe, Pete Abbott, Larry Chaney, Frank Rische and Billy Contreras. It’s good to hear new music from Dallas, for a while there I was afraid I wouldn’t. Try to catch one of his CD release shows and pick up a copy of the new album, Southern Wind.
Country music doc
I started watching the documentary on PBS titled Country Music and was very impressed by its content.
Filmmaker Ken Burns started working on this massive project about five years ago and it’s now ready for the public to see. It goes to great lengths to tell the story of how country music got its start and to identify the key people that were there in the beginning.
One thing I found interesting in the first episode was that 10 of the 12 country artists Burns interviewed have performed in our city at either Gruene Hall or the Brauntex Theatre.
He talked to Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, Kathy Mattea, Marty Stuart, Garth Brooks, John McEuen, Ray Benson, Rodney Crowell, Mel Tillis, Rosanne Cash, Carlene Carter and Ricky Skaggs. Vince Gill and Dolly Parton are the only ones that haven’t played here. Who knows, maybe someday they will too!
