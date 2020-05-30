It was an exciting time in New Braunfels, Comal County filled with activity to have all in readiness for the 1986 Texas Sesquicentennial. Preparation continued for the Living Memorial in Landa Park. The funds were raised and designs completed. Parks and Recreation Director David Whatley and County Extension Agent Bill Schumann served as general contractors for the project. Ten specialty subcontractors were hired. Labor for landscaping the site was provided by park personnel under the supervision of Park Superintendent Jesse Guerrero. Estimated cost of the project was $54,000 and was completed at a cost of $44,000, due to superb management and many, like Schwab’s Tree Service, who donated their work as a community service.
Parks and Recreation Director David Whatley, Recreation Superintendent Keith Maxwell, and Aquatics Superintendent Marcus Tonish began a “Name the Tree” contest challenging students of the elementary schools to name the Living Memorial. The response was overwhelming with hundreds sharing their ideas. The entry selected for the name of the Landa Park ancient oak tree was “Founders’ Oak.” Heather Stockhorst, age 10, a Carl Schurz Elementary School fifth grader submitted the winning entry. As Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Chairman Carl Fox presented her with a plaque, a $25 check, and a season swim pass for her family. Board members felt her entry, “Founders’ Oak,” best captured the history of the 284-year-old oak tree in Landa Park.
Carroll Hoffmann’s Water Festival Steering Committee met regularly as did the sub-committees. Doug Miller handled the publicity. By Saturday, June 14, everything was ready for a day of celebration in beautiful Landa Park. Capturing the flavor of former celebrations of years gone by, the Volunteer Fire Department had barbeque plates and refreshments available from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. John Gill was president of the New Braunfels Volunteer Fire Department and John Dwight was the barbeque chairman with Johnny Oberkampf and Craig Leblanc on the committee. This group also provided water polo demonstrations and a dunking booth that brought much laughter as well as cheers of encouragement. At 3:30 p.m.
Sesquicentennial Chairman Dr. Fred Willard and his wife Colleen led the antique and classic cars’ parade to Landa Park from the Main Plaza in their 1931 Ford Roadster. A grand display on Gazebo Island of antique and classic cars and fire engines was sponsored by the Comal Auto Restorers Society and Fritz Welsch.
Tom Purdum was the chairman for the 4 o’clock dedication of Founders’ Oak with Bruce Miles Director of State Forestry Service doing the honors. The stone podium holding the plaque that told the tree’s history and an adjacent plaque bearing the names of the donors to the project were unveiled.
An art show and exhibits lined a portion of the water’s edge with some artists at their easels creating works of art. Marian Clark was chairman of the show with Ralph Wall and Elaine Felder on her committee.
Additional afternoon entertainment was arranged by Benno Engel, Tobin Hoffmann, and Larry Schwab that included the Bavarian Village Band, Comal County Community Band, Ballet Folklorico Infantil, New Braunfels German Folkdances, Mariachis Cardenas, Barbershop Singers, and the Canyon High School Stage Band.
At 7 p.m., Landa Lake was covered with decorated floats provided by community businesses and organizations. Each followed the River Parade’s theme of “Spring Time in Texas” and were reminders of the Venetian Carnivals of years past on Landa Lake when New Braunfels was known as the Venice of Texas. Winning the first place award for most outstanding float was ERA Realtors. The second place honor went to the New Braunfels Conservation Society and Wurstfest Association finished third. Jim Streety was River Parade Chairman, assisted by Brad Herbelin, Stan Cunningham, Keith Moore, Charlie Cook, and Bill Courtright.
Attention shifted to the spring-fed pool at 8:30 where the River Rockettes performed under Bucky Smith’s direction. Their months of disciplined preparation provided an excellent show of the beauty and grace of synchronized swimming. The theme of the show was the history of New Braunfels. To make the presentation all the more dramatic, some numbers included torches and special lighting effects. Swimming in the group of 11-to-14-year-olds were Jessica Burtch, Laurie Butler, Colleen Chaskin, Denise Cordova, Sharon Deltz, Deanna Dyson, Jennifer Griffin, Monique Haupert, Keeley Kolacek, Kathi Kuehler, Mandy Maxwell, Kathy McGarity, Carisa Miller, Charlotte Mitchell, Carrie Morrison, Erin Motz, April Peterson, Brandi Ross, Brandy Schellhase, Jennifer Skonnard, Heather Way, Skye Wostal, and Billie Jo Zercher. Entertaining the crowd between numbers were musical performances featuring cultural dancing and singing.
The evening’s Aqua Show was chaired by Rosemarie Gregory along with vice chairman Janelle Berger. Other committee members were Bucky Smith, director; Herb Skoog, master of ceremonies; Nina Jane Guinn and Cora Jane Welsch, music; Myra Lee Goff, script; Mary Anne Hollmig, staging and costumes; and Roxolin Krueger, resources. Committee members included Marian Benson, Nancy Chafin, Charlotte Chunn, Marian Clark, Benno Engel, Jesse Guerrero, Tobin Hoffmann, Frances Lewis, Evelyn Ohlrich, Jean Pfeuffer, Sharon Staats, Larry Schwab, Arlene Seales, Nancy Seay, Bob Sohn, and Marcus Tonish.
The New Braunfels High School Monaceras provided the kick-off to a blaze of fireworks over Landa Lake. Then it was time for the perfect finale—the long awaited initial lighting of Founders’ Oak.
